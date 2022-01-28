Geraldine trio signs with Snead State

Three Geraldine High School student-athletes gathered for a signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.
Jaden "JJ" Dismuke, Lydia West and Lilly Rowell signed respective national letters of intent to continue their education and volleyball careers at Snead State Community College in Boaz.
The three players helped the Geraldine volleyball team accomplish state records in 2021 with 1,880 team kills and 1,753 team assists.
Rowell finished her high school career with 1,182 kills (621 kills as a senior) and 1,112 digs. Dismuke recorded 1,769 career digs (870 digs as a senior).
