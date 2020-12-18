Halle Brown finished with a game-high 18 points and five rebounds as the Plainview girls capitalized on Fyffe turnovers and raced to a 67-42 win in the opening round of the Sand Mountain Tournament’s varsity girls division Thursday night.
Brown shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range as the Bears (10-4), a No. 6 seed, sank 11 total 3-pointers and advanced to play No. 2 Ider in the semifinal round at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville on Friday. The game was not completed before press time. Follow The Times-Journal on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Kamie Sanders scored 14 points, Jesi Fairris added 10 points and Saydi Jackson had six rebounds for Plainview.
Fyffe (1-7) finished with 22 turnovers while winning the rebounding battle 35-23.
Ashton Childress and Emma Twilley led the Red Devils with 11 points apiece.
Brown made a pair of 3-pointers, while scoring 10 first-quarter points to help Plainview take a 27-14 lead. Brown and Kadie Brooks each sank a 3-point basket while Fairris added a free throw and two baskets from inside the perimeter in the second period, pushing the Bears to a 42-24 halftime lead.
The Red Devils were held to just four third-quarter points but managed 14 points in the fourth.
Ider 69, North Sand Mountain 52:
Makinley Traylor paced Ider with 21 points, while Kaleigh Carson scored 16 points and Erin Pruett added 15 points in a 69-52 victory against North Sand Mountain in the Sand Mountain Tournament on Thursday night.
The Hornets (9-3), a No. 2 seed, advanced to the semifinal round against No. 3 Plainview.
Ider led 29-25 at halftime and outscored the Bison 15-8 in the third quarter to widen the scoring margin.
NSM’s Jessi Weldon scored a game-high 24 points and Victoria Hassell added 11 points.
On Wednesday night, Carson scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first quarter, helping fuel Ider to an early lead en route to a 67-36 victory against the Glencoe Yellow Jackets.
Carson shot three 3-point baskets in the opening quarter as the Hornets sprinted to a 24-5 lead heading into the second quarter.
Ider extended the lead to a commanding 37-14 at intermission.
Traylor scored 15 points and Savannah Seals added 13 points for Ider.
Bri Beyerle led the Yellow Jackets (2-6) with 12 points.
Collinsville 56, Hokes Bluff 36:
Kayla Beene sank five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points as Collinsville downed Hokes Bluff 56-36 at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Thursday night.
Tyla Tatum scored 10 points and Caroline Brannon, Olivia Akins and Emma Terrell each scored eight points for the Panthers (8-3).
Beene made two 3-point baskets in the opening period to help Collinsville take a 17-8 advantage.
In the second period, Beene scored five points from the field and added a free throw, while Tatum and Brannon each made a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 31-15 at intermission.
The Eagles outscored Collinsville 18-9 in the third but were limited to just three points in the final period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.