Breaking a 1-1 tie with a four-run flood in the top of the seventh inning of a win-or-go-home game, Beulah put defending Class 3A state champion Plainview in the most challenging position of its season.
With one out in play, Abby Williams managed to reach on a single to right field before a respective fly out and ground out ended the Bears’ season in the 5-1 loss in the elimination bracket at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Wednesday morning.
Plainview, the top-seeded team from the 3A East Central Regional, wrapped 2022 with a 46-7 overall record, an Area 14 championship, regional title and seventh straight DeKalb County Softball Tournament title.
After falling into the elimination bracket with a 2-1 loss against eventual-state champion Houston Academy in the double-elimination tournament Tuesday, the Bears defeated Prattville Christian 6-1 to advance as a Final Four team.
Against Beulah, Tessa Word scored Williams in the bottom of the first inning to tie things at 1. The score remained locked across the next five innings, but not despite lack of scoring opportunities. Both sides put multiple runners aboard, but strong defensive plays erased those chances.
In the top of the seventh with two outs in play, Beulah’s Shelby Owsley scored on an error before three more runners plated runs on another error during a ground ball situation.
The Bears outhit Beulah 9-1 but left nine runners stranded in scoring position. Beulah left four runners aboard.
Williams led Plainview’s effort at the plate with a double on three hits. Meanwhile, Lily Boswell tossed a complete game in the circle, allowing five runs on one hit with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Katie Morris sat six and walked one in a complete-game effort for Beulah.
Beulah lost 2-0 to Mobile Christian in the elimination bracket final, and Houston Academy claimed the 3A state championship with a 5-3 win against Mobile Christian on Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday’s opening day of the 3A state tournament, Plainview topped Carbon Hill 6-1. Word struck out 14 batters and walked five while allowing one run on three hits in a complete game. She added a triple at the plate.
Additionally, Williams drove in two runs on two hits, Hannah Regula scattered two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Jada Hampton chipped in two RBIs.
In Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Houston Academy, Boswell struck out eight and walked none while giving up two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
Later Tuesday, Word retired nine and walked one while surrendering one run on five hits in a complete-game effort in Plainview’s 6-1 victory against Prattville Christian Academy. Mia Tidmore scattered four hits and plated two runs, Mallory Lindsey had two RBIs on two hits and scored a run and Williams and Word each recorded an RBI on two hits.
