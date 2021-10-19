County teams set for Last Chance Invitational

Before next week’s AHSAA cross country sectionals, four DeKalb County varsity teams will compete at the annual Last Chance Invitational at Scottsboro High School on Thursday.
Fort Payne, Sylvania, Geraldine and Fyffe are set to participate at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions in Scottsboro.
The varsity girls 5K is scheduled for 5 p.m. with the boys’ race following at 5:30 p.m.
Fort Payne competed in the Dew It on the Trails Invitational in Decatur on Oct. 9. The Fort Payne girls finished as runner-ups in the Class 5A-7A 5K race, highlighted by Maddie Jackson’s third-place individual finish. Jackson crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 1 second, breaking a Fort Payne High School girls record in the 5K.
Plainview is not scheduled to participate in the Last Chance Invitational, but Jaxson Bruce clocked in at 21:46 to finish second overall in the 1A-3A girls’ 5K run at Wildcat Fall Classic in Anniston last Saturday.
Also at the Wildcat Fall Classic, Jonna Graham placed 16th overall in the 1A-3A girls’ race, highlighting Sylvania’s participation.
Last Thursday, Geraldine competed in the Randolph Invitational at John Hunt Running Park in Huntsville. Leading Geraldine girls in the event was Sophie Bearden clocking in at 18:34 in the 2-mile race to finish 44th overall. Jesse Rider was Geraldine’s top placer in the boys’ 2-mile run (14:09 for 43rd place overall).
