The Plainview Bears beat the Ider Hornets 28-14 to win their regular-season opener at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium in Ider on Friday night. At left, Plainview’s Noah White (12) hands off to teammate Braiden Thomas; at right, Thomas fights for additional rushing yards against Ider’s defense. Further game details were not available before The Times-Journal went to press.
Plainview topples Ider to win regular-season opener
- Staff Reports sports@times-journal.com
