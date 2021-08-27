The Plainview Bears beat the Ider Hornets 28-14 to win their regular-season opener at Wayne C. Hardman Stadium in Ider on Friday night. At left, Plainview’s Noah White (12) hands off to teammate Braiden Thomas; at right, Thomas fights for additional rushing yards against Ider’s defense. Further game details were not available before The Times-Journal went to press.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.