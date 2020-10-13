Fyffe's Gillilan wins Player of the Week

Fyffe's Hunter Gillilan is this week's Times-Journal/Twin City Used Cars Player of the Week after winning 30% of the online vote.
The senior filled in at quarterback for injured teammate Ike Rowell in last week's 55-0 win against North Sand Mountain.
He ran for 105 yards on 11 attempts and three touchdowns, while adding a 17-yard scoring pass to Brody Dalton in the opening quarter.
Gillilan had scoring runs of 5, 2 and 2 yards to help push Fyffe's advantage to 35-0 at halftime.
