Four county squads advance to regional play

The defending AHSAA Class 3A state champion Plainview Bears breezed through the Area 14 Tournament without surrendering a run.
The top-seeded Bears claimed the area tournament title with a 15-0 mercy-rule victory in four innings against No. 3-seeded Sylvania at Rainsville Sports Complex on Wednesday night.
Plainview and Sylvania both advanced to next week’s AHSAA East Central Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville, beginning Tuesday.
Lily Boswell and Tessa Word combined to deliver a no-hitter in the championship-round finale Wednesday night. Boswell struck out eight and walked none in three innings, while Word struck out and walked one in relief.
Word belted a two-run home run with one out in play in the bottom of the third inning, extending the Bears’ advantage to 10-0. She drove in three runs and scored two runs.
Abby Williams scattered three hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, Jada Hampton doubled on three hits with two runs scored and an RBI and Hannah Regula doubled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored. Kadie Brooks drove in two runs with a double and a run scored, Mallory Lindsey drove in two runs with a double and Ali Price doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kyndell Sammons took the loss in 2 1/3 innings. She allowed six runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out none.
Boswell struck out 14, walked none and allowed one hit, as Plainview routed Sylvania 10-0 in Game 1 of the championship round in the double-elimination tournament Tuesday.
Word unleashed a two-run home run across right field to give the Bears a 6-0 advantage in the top of the sixth inning. She finished with three RBIs on two hits.
Williams added a triple with two RBIs on two hits, Price drove in two runs on two hits, including a double, and Hampton doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored. Lindsey scattered two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Brooks plated two runs.
Harlee Turner recorded Sylvania’s lone hit, while taking the loss in the pitching circle. She gave up four hits for three runs with one walk and no strikeouts in two innings.
Earlier Tuesday, Word homered and doubled while driving in three runs and pitching a no-hitter in a complete game in Plainview’s 15-0 win against No. 4-seeded Asbury.
In the circle, Word sat seven and walked none in the three-inning, mercy-rule contest.
Williams scattered three hits, including a triple, while plating three runs and adding two RBIs. Mia Tidmore doubled with two RBIs and a run scored and Hampton plated two runs with an RBI. Miley Dukes scored a run on two hits and Lindsey plated three runs.
Asbury’s Blakeley Davidson surrendered 12 hits while walking six and striking out none in a complete game.
Class 3A, Area 12:
Top-seeded Geraldine finished area tournament play as the runner-up, clinching a berth in next week’s AHSAA East Central Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
In the winner-takes-all second game of the championship round Tuesday night, No. 2-seeded Hokes Bluff defeated the Bulldogs 15-2 in five innings by mercy rule in Geraldine.
The Eagles grabbed a 3-0, first-inning lead before Gracey Johnson scored on a Katie Walters groundout in the second inning.
Hokes Bluff pulled away to 6-1 lead after pushing across five runs in the second frame.
Johnson added a solo homer over center field in the fourth inning, pulling the Bulldogs (25-11-1) within 11-2. Lydia West surrendered four hits and runs while striking out two and walking none in one inning for Geraldine.
Emily Oliver crushed a solo homer, as the Bulldogs tallied 14 hits en route to a 10-9 victory against Hokes Bluff in Game 1 of the championship round. Johnson, Walters, West and JJ Dismuke each registered a double. In four innings in the circle, West sat and walked three while giving up one run on two hits in the win. Oliver allowed nine hits for eight runs with two walks and one strikeout in the start.
Ava Dodd homered and drove in three runs for Hokes Bluff.
Earlier Tuesday, Geraldine eliminated No. 4-seeded Collinsville from the postseason with an 11-5 victory in an elimination bracket contest. Johnson hit a home run, a triple and a double in a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. She scored three runs with an RBI. West homered twice, plating two runs with four RBIs, as the Bulldogs compiled 14 hits. West also pitched a complete game, striking out seven, walking three and allowing six hits for five runs.
Collinsville’s Sophia Wills drove in two runs with a double. Kristina Johnson scattered two hits and plated two runs with an RBI, and Gracie Griggs plated a run on two hits. Somer Stewart took the loss in the circle, allowing 12 hits and nine runs while retiring three and walking one in 3 2/3 innings.
In a winners’ bracket semifinal game Tuesday, Geraldine was defeated by Hokes Bluff 5-4. Johnson doubled on two hits and plated a run and Dismuke scored two runs for the Bulldogs. West pitched a complete game, striking out nine and walking two while allowing six hits.
Abby Payne homered and doubled, and Gracie Blair added a double for the Eagles.
Geraldine opened tournament play with a 7-4 victory against Collinsville (14-26), as Johnson blasted a two-run homer and Walters and Shelby Trester each doubled. West struck out eight, walked two and gave up eight hits in a complete-game outing.
Kayla Beene lasted three innings in the circle for the Panthers, surrendering five runs on three hits while retiring and walking three. She added a double on two hits and scored a run at the plate.
Stewart drove in a run on two hits and Destini Jones scattered two hits for Collinsville.
Class 2A, Area 15:
With a 12-4 loss to No. 1-seeded Pisgah in the 2A, Area 15 championship round, No. 2-seeded Ider clinched a regional berth for next week in Albertville.
Pisgah defeated Ider 11-1 in a winners’ bracket game Tuesday in Pisgah, sending the Hornets to the elimination bracket.
The Hornets pulled through with an 8-6 triumph against No. 3-seeded North Sand Mountain, as Kelsey Cooper’s two-run homer highlighted Ider’s offense.
Makinley Traylor plated three runs with a triple and an RBI, Reece Jones tripled and scored a run and Hanna Stevens drove in two runs for Ider.
Caybree Dobbins hit a triple and a double while driving in three runs, and Shelby Preston added a triple with three RBIs for the Bison.
Ider opened the tournament with an 8-3 victory against the Bison on Tuesday.
Class 1A, Area 13:
No. 3-seeded Valley Head was eliminated from the postseason in a 16-1 loss to No. 2-seeded Gaylesville in Cedar Bluff on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Tigers (3-16) fell 16-1 to Gaylesville in the double-elimination tournament.
Top-seeded Cedar Bluff received a first-round bye before defeating Gaylesville 10-0 on Tuesday. Cedar Bluff and Gaylesville were scheduled to play for the area championship. The championship round was not completed before press time.
