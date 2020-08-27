Fort Payne volleyball defeats Ider in 4 sets

The Fort Payne volleyball team defeated Ider 3-1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-21) in Ider on Tuesday.
Braden Barksdale had 25 digs and Macie Hammon finished with 12 assists, two aces and two kills for the Wildcats. Presley Smith recorded 11 digs and four kills and Cooper Garrett added seven aces, six digs, six kills and two blocks.
Lily Jackson chipped in five kills and four aces, Harleigh Sullivan had eight kills, Sami Goggans added seven assists and Sophie Beason finished with six kills.
