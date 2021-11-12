Johnson scores 36, game-winner as Geraldine girls top NSM

With about a minute remaining, Gracey Johnson scored the go-ahead basket to help Geraldine edge North Sand Mountain 71-70 in Higdon on Tuesday night.
Following Johnson’s basket, NSM (0-1) missed a pair of free throws before Geraldine (1-0) missed two foul shots, allowing the home team one last try at the win. The Bison missed a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer.
On top of producing the game-winning basket, Johnson finished the night with a game-high 36 points, including seven 3-pointers.
Johnson was the only Geraldine player to reach double figures in the win, while Shelby Trester scored nine, and Chloe Murdock chipped in seven points. Ten different Geraldine players scored in the win.
After a tight first quarter that saw the Bulldogs lead 13-12, Geraldine blitzed the host Bison in the second with a 22-14 edge to take a nine-point lead into halftime.
But out of the break, the hosts had an answer, grabbing a 26-17 edge in the third to knot the game 52-52 heading to the fourth.
NSM was paced by Kolbie Bobo’s 21 points, while Kayden Reyes had 17 points and Lillian Hassell added 12.
Geraldine defeated Fyffe 66-63 on Thursday night. No statistical information was available before press time.
Plainview 59, Austin 41:
Lauren Jimmerson led Plainview with 18 points, Kami Sanders added 16 points and Sawyer Hulgan chipped in 11 points in a win at Austin on Thursday night.
Saydi Jackson contributed eight points and five rebounds, Ali Price finished with seven assists and Hannah Regula had five rebounds as the Bears improved to 2-0.
Plainview turned a seven-point first-quarter lead into a 33-19 halftime advantage and led 48-29 entering the fourth.
The Bears got the rebounding edge 27-26 and overcame 21 turnovers. Austin committed 23 turnovers.
Plainview returns to action Monday at Westminster Christian Academy. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
BOYS
Austin 87, Plainview 71:
Jonah Williams made six 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 20 points, as four Plainview players scored in double figures in a loss at Austin on Thursday night.
Cole Millican finished with 19 points and five assists, Dylan Haymon added 12 points and Luke Smith had 11 points and five rebounds for the Bears (1-1).
Austin outrebounded Plainview 40-17.
The Bears led 46-40 at intermission before Austin outscored them 24-11 in the third period to gain command of the lead.
