Fort Payne beats rival Scottsboro for 4th straight series win

What a way to start the 2022 season: scoring a win against a longtime rival.
Fort Payne’s defense flexed on Scottsboro throughout the night, while the offense sparked some big plays en route to a 20-6 victory — Fort Payne’s fourth series win in a row — at Trammell Stadium on Friday night.
“We have a lot of respect for (Scottsboro),” Fort Payne head coach Chris Elmore said, “but when I was a little kid, running around on this field as a ball boy, this was a big game. And as long as I’m blessed to be the coach here, we’re going to make it a big game every year.”
Alex Akins rushed for two scores, accounting for both of Fort Payne’s first-half touchdowns for a 13-0 halftime advantage. His first scoring run capped the game’s opening 15-play, 69-yard drive.
Jake Barnes hit Skyler Cody for an 8-yard pickup, and Akins added a 5-yard run on third down to reach Scottsboro’s 14-yard line.
After a 5-yard penalty on first-and-goal from the 2, Bennett Blanks took a handoff left for 3 yards, setting up Akins’ 4-yard plunge up the middle.
Fort Payne faked the ensuing extra-point kick attempt, opting for a Dax Varnadore run to the left side. Scottsboro stopped him short of the end zone and the score remained 6-0 with 6:12 remaining in the first period.
Fort Payne scored again on its fifth series of the half behind an 11-play, 61-yard drive with 1:56 to play.
Barnes had two key runs on the drive: 11 yards and another for 19 yards to keep the offense moving on a third-and-13 play from Fort Payne’s 47.
Kaden Dubose muscled his way for 9 tough yards to Scottsboro’s 13, before Barnes gained 6 yards on a carry to the left side. Akins capped the series with a 7-yard scoring run up the middle.
In the third quarter, Fort Payne pulled ahead 20-0 on a 21-yard scoring run to the left side by Dubose.
Barnes found Nolan Fowler floating on the left side, and Fowler used screens to run for a 58-yard gain, setting up Dubose’s TD with 8:35 to go in the period.
Fort Payne’s defense confined Scottsboro’s offense on its own side of the field until midway through the third. The drive ended with a fumble, and Fort Payne’s offense returned to the field with 5:27 on the clock.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of our defensive coaches and players,” Elmore said. “It’s so hard to get ready for that offense in a week.”
After starters were removed from the game, Scottsboro avoided the shutout by slipping in a 1-yard score with 2 seconds on the clock, courtesy of a Porter Mitchem run.
Fort Payne improved its record in the rivalry series to 54-31-3, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Fort Payne hosts Etowah for its regular-season home opener at Wildcat Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
