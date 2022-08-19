Fort Payne beats rival Scottsboro for 4th straight series win

Fort Payne celebrates with the TopCat Trophy after beating longtime rival Scottsboro at Trammell Stadium on Friday night.

 Glendon Poe | Times-Journal

What a way to start the 2022 season: scoring a win against a longtime rival.

Fort Payne’s defense flexed on Scottsboro throughout the night, while the offense sparked some big plays en route to a 20-6 victory — Fort Payne’s fourth series win in a row — at Trammell Stadium on Friday night.

