As the AHSAA Class 6A postseason comes to Fort Payne this week, the Wildcats are preparing to defend Decatur’s effective quarterback-wide receiver combination.
The Red Raiders, the three-seed from Class 6A-Region 7, visit Wildcat Stadium for an opening-round state playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wildcats head coach Chris Elmore said Decatur QB Ellis Dickman and WR Jayden Brown “have great chemistry and make a lot of plays in the passing game. They have connected on several TDs this year and have been tough to defend.”
Additionally, Elmore identified Decatur RB Ryan Kirk as a steady, physical running back who does a great job of running down hill and getting positive yards.
The 8-2 Red Raiders, who appeared twice in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A state high school football rankings this season, wrapped up the regular season last week with a 17-14 victory against Scottsboro.
Decatur has a 26-14 win against Athens, a 39-36 three-overtime win against Cullman and a 48-14 victory against Hazel Green to its credit this season. The two losses were 42-28 to Muscle Shoals and 41-14 to Hartselle — both Muscle Shoals and Hartselle are first-round hosts.
The Red Raiders’ defense has been highlighted by defensive lineman Kolby Brown this season.
“He is in the backfield consistently,” Elmore said of Brown.
Paxtin Dupper and Tommy Cazier are standouts at inside linebacker, and Joshua Turner and Zorre Matthews make a lot of tackles at safety while also being great in coverage, Elmore said.
Fort Payne (8-2) begins the postseason after scoring a 35-16 win against Cherokee County last Friday night. Bennett Blanks rushed for two touchdowns and added a touchdown reception from Dax Varnadore, who tossed two touchdown passes for the Wildcats.
Defensively, Kobe King accumulated 17 tackles, Hayden Hairel finished with 13 tackles, Blanks and Carter Tinker added 12 stops apiece and Alex Akins chipped in 10 stops.
The Wildcats finished with 357 yards of offense to 233 yards for Cherokee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.