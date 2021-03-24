Fort Payne used a second-inning scoring burst to take a commanding lead en route to an 11-1 victory against the Arab Knights in five innings at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats (17-2) plated seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to lead 8-0.
Taylor Camp hit a triple to score Addison Eason and Cory Kramer before a Graidin Haas single scored Camp and gave Fort Payne a 4-0 advantage with two outs on the scoreboard.
Hannah Buffington doubled home Haas and AJ Kramer doubled home Buffington ahead of an Emily Ellis single that plated AJ Kramer, extending the lead to 7-0.
Cory Kramer singled and scored Ellis before a popup ended the inning.
Buffington produced a solo home run over the center-field fence to push the lead to 9-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
Cory Kramer was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Buffington finished with two runs scored, two hits and two RBIs, AJ Kramer added two hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Ellis chipped in two runs on two hits with an RBI.
Eason retired six and walked none while scattering three hits and no runs in four innings for the Wildcats. Kyleigh Thomas surrendered two hits and a run in an inning of relief work.
Arab’s Kaitlynn Robertson tossed a complete game. She gave up 12 hits for 11 runs, walked two and struck out one.
Kinsley Lovelady led the Knights with two hits and a run scored.
