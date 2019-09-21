Rams dominate Bears to earn 1st regional win

RAINSVILLE — The Sylvania Rams picked up a big win in shutout fashion Friday night with a 27-0 victory on the road over the Plainview Bears.
The win is the Rams’ first in regional action this year while Plainview fell to 0-3 in 3A, Region 7.
To start the game, Plainview received the opening kick and returned the ball to the 30-yard line. After a short punt, Sylvania took over with good field position.
The Rams’ opening drive saw tailback Gareth Anderson move the ball well on the ground, but that drive ended in disappointment when Sylvania’s Jaxon Andrade banged a 36-yard field goal attempt off the upright.
Two plays into Plainview’s following drive, Sylvania junior Keenan Wilbanks intercepted a Noah White pass and returned it 32 yards back for a touchdown with 2:03 left in the first quarter. Andrade’s PAT then put the Rams on the board 7-0.
After another stop by Sylvania’s defense, the Rams’ offense put together their first scoring drive of the night. That drive ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by Anderson with 6:55 left in the first half and made the lead 14-0.
After the touchdown, Sylvania attempted a surprise onside kick, but the Bears’ special teams group dove on the ball near midfield. The Bears moved the chains twice and got into Sylvania territory before coming up short on a fourth-and-4 and turned the ball over on downs.
The Rams then capped off a strong first half by scoring through the air on a 53-yard touchdown pass from Brody Smith to Jordan Johnson. Andrade’s extra point made the lead 21-0 at the break.
The Rams looked like they would extend their lead after moving the chains a few times to start the third quarter, but Plainview put an end to that possession when Zeb Ferguson intercepted a pass from Smith.
The Bears couldn’t turn the turnover into any points through, and punted after a quick three-and-out.
The third quarter would end with Sylvania driving downfield once again. That drive ended early in the fourth on a 6-yard touchdown run by Anderson. The Rams’ missed their following PAT, making the final score 27-0.
The Rams’ defense dominated Friday’s rivalry matchup and held the Bears to 67 yards of total offense and four first downs. Sylvania’s offense gained 307 yards in the win.
Levi Anderson led the Rams with 90 yards rushing on 15 carries. Gareth finished with 73 yards and two touchdowns on a dozen carries. Smith completed 4-of-7 passes for 80 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Johnson was his leading receiver, hauling in two completions for 61 yards and a score. Grant Atchley caught two passes for 19 yards.
White led the Bears with 41 yards rushing and added 13 tackles on defense. Ferguson had nine stops and an interception on defense and caught one pass from White for eight yards on offense.
Next week, the Rams will take on North Sand Mountain at home and Plainview will be on the road at Fyffe to take on the Red Devils.
