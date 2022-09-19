It’s a week of non-region games for DeKalb County’s AHSAA teams, ushering in a pair of intra-county matchups: Fyffe at Plainview and Ider at Valley Head.
Elsewhere, Sylvania travels to Pisgah for a meeting between two hot programs, and Cornerstone Christian Academy makes a long road trip to Mississippi to take on defending Christian Football Association Eight-Man state champion Russell Christian Academy.
Geraldine is the lone county program on a bye.
The week ahead:
Fyffe at Plainview —
The Red Devils made quick work of Section last week for their fourth consecutive win. They unloaded six first-quarter touchdowns to roll to a 54-0 victory.
Plainview earned its first win under head coach Dale Pruitt’s leadership, a 28-7 triumph against Glencoe on homecoming.
Fyffe, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, visits Plainview for a 7 p.m. contest in Rainsville on Friday.
Logan Anderson ran for 50 yards on three carries with two touchdowns as 13 players rushed the ball for the Red Devils (4-0) last week at Paul Benefield Stadium.
Dylan McCullough had 152 yards rushing with two touchdowns and a touchdown reception for the Bears (1-3) last week.
The Red Devils have won the last 13 meetings against Plainview. The last Plainview win in the series was 2008. Fyffe leads the series 37-23-1, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society's website.
Ider at Valley Head —
Undefeated Valley Head welcomes Ider for a county contest at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Hornets lead the series 30-29-1, winning 42-20 last year, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Tigers (3-0), ranked sixth in Class 1A last week, engineered a comeback from a 21-7 first-half deficit to beat Coosa Christian 35-33 last Friday night.
Eian Bain rushed for 182 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns, and Hunter Robinson carried 14 times for 69 yards with a touchdown, adding a 92-yard kickoff return for the go-ahead score with 3 minutes left in regulation to lift Valley Head to its third win.
Zion Finnerty recorded a 49-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Hornets in last Friday’s 42-10 loss against Pisgah.
Ider (2-3) was held scoreless until midway through the final period, falling behind 42-0.
Sylvania at Pisgah —
With both sides on respective tears so far this season, they’ll clash at Sam Kenimer Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Pisgah improved to 4-0 and continued its top-10 push in Class 2A with a 42-10 rout of Ider last Friday. The Eagles were the No. 4-ranked team in 2A last week.
The Rams (3-1) pulled away from 3A-Region 6 rival Geraldine for a 41-24 victory at Coolidge Isbell Field last Friday.
Sylvania got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Aiden Parham and Braiden Thomas, respectively, while Josh Scott caught a scoring pass from Jaxon Smith and returned an interception for a touchdown in last week’s win.
The Rams lead Pisgah 29-21 in the all-time series, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
Collinsville at Gaston —
It’s been five years since Collinsville and Gaston played each other.
The series restarts when the Panthers visit Gaston at 7 p.m. Friday.
Collinsville won 41-0 in 2017, trailing 15-14-1 in the all-time series.
Keaton DeBoard had 27 rushes for 178 yards with four touchdowns, as the Panthers rolled to a 37-20 victory against region foe Sand Rock at Chad Hawkins Stadium last Friday night. DeBoard picked off two passes on defense and collected 50 yards on kickoff returns.
Collinsville’s victory also gave head coach Ernie Willingham his 86th win, making him the winningest coach in the program’s more than 100-year history. He passed former Collinsville coach Raymond Weaver, who coached him.
Southeastern at Crossville —
The Lions will play Southeastern for the first time in program history when they kick off at Crossville Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
Southeastern (4-0) plays in 2A’s Region 6 and defeated Holly Pond 57-53 last Friday.
Crossville enters after a 36-14 loss at Sardis last week, falling to an 0-5 record.
Sardis pulled ahead 30-0 before Crossville reached the end zone in the fourth quarter. Steven Juan ripped off a long run to the Sardis 1-yard line. Caleb Causey scored from there with 10:34 left in the game. Cristian Rodriguez’s extra point hit the left upright.
Crossville’s Noah Causey fell on a Sardis fumble at the Sardis 13 later in the period and Caleb Causey scored from the 1 with 1:34 left.
Cornerstone Christian Academy at Russell Christian (Miss.) —
The Eagles will get their shot at the defending Christian Football Association Eight-Man state champion when they travel to Meridian, Miss., for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Russell Christian Academy.
Jack McGullion tallied five touchdowns, Colby Harrison threw three touchdown passes and Cornerstone Christian Academy pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat six-man Pineview Christian, winning 63-46 in Ardmore, Tenn., last Thursday night.
The Eagles (3-2, 1-2 CFA Eight-Man) led 49-40 entering the fourth quarter, before McGullion returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and Owen Meadows added a 25-yard scoring run to widen the scoring gap and secure their third win of the season.
Russell is 5-0 overall and 2-0 in CFA Eight-Man play, coming off a 44-20 win against Hillcrest Christian (Miss.) last week.
Shannon J. Allen, publisher of The Sand Mountain Reporter, contributed to this report.
