It’s a week of non-region games for DeKalb County’s AHSAA teams, ushering in a pair of intra-county matchups: Fyffe at Plainview and Ider at Valley Head. 

Elsewhere, Sylvania travels to Pisgah for a meeting between two hot programs, and Cornerstone Christian Academy makes a long road trip to Mississippi to take on defending Christian Football Association Eight-Man state champion Russell Christian Academy.

