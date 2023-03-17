Andrew Hall tripled with two RBIs and Braden Haymon allowed one hit and run with three strikeouts in three innings of Plainview’s 11-1, five-inning victory in Game 3 against Sylvania on Thursday.
The Bears (7-4) swept the Class 3A Area 13 series with the win.
Haymon and Trey Rutledge each doubled with an RBI and a run scored.
Sylvania’s Logan Wilks took the loss in four innings; he surrendered seven runs on six hits and struck out two, while adding a double at the plate.
In Thursday’s Game 2, Plainview’s Austin Anderson sat eight and gave up three hits in a complete game, en route to a 3-2 win. Logan Payne and Braxton Henson recorded a double apiece for the Bears.
Josh Scott took the loss for the Rams in 6 1/3 innings of work, scattering six hits for three runs and striking out four.
Collinsville 15, Pleasant Valley 12
Gavin Lang and Mason McAteer each produced home runs, as Collinsville swept its Class 2A Area 13 series with a Game 3 win against Pleasant Valley on Thursday.
Lang tallied four RBIs with three hits and runs, McAteer registered two RBIs on two hits and Keaton DeBoard doubled on two hits with an RBI and three runs scored for the Panthers (7-5). Jeremiah Killian doubled and drove in two runs and Trevor Terrell contributed a double. Will Edmondson struck out seven and gave up five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Pleasant Valley’s Holt Bentley recorded a triple and a double and Zeke Curvin collected two doubles.
In the Panthers’ 13-12 Game 2 win, Jameson Coker dealt five innings, allowing four hits and eight runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Edmondson, DeBoard and Killian each contributed a double.
Valley Head 20, Crossville 5
Eian Bain retired seven and allowed two hits in a complete-game outing, as Valley Head poured on 10 runs in the third inning of a romp past Crossville on Thursday.
Noah Hulgan plated three runs on two hits with two RBIs, and Chase Thomas drove in three runs on two hits for the Tigers (1-9). Bain scored four runs with two RBIs and Cayden Collins drove in two runs.
Caleb Causey tripled and scored a run and Bryant Ramsey plated two runs for the Lions (1-8).
Ider 5, Section 1
Ider’s Keegan Whitaker pitched a one-hitter while striking out 17 in a complete-game win at Class 2A Area 15 Section on Thursday.
At the plate, Whitaker scored two runs on two hits, and Skylar Haney and Brock Smith each drove in a run for the Hornets (5-7).
Section’s Luke Swinford tossed 5 1/3 innings, sitting eight and allowing four runs on three hits. Preston Dover doubled on two hits.
Ohatchee 10, Fyffe 1
Aubrey Baker tripled on two hits and Fyffe couldn’t catch up with Ohatchee in Fyffe on Thursday.
Blake Dobbins surrendered three runs on four hits with three strikeouts in two innings for the Red Devils (4-6).
Ohatchee’s Noah Griffin struck out eight and allowed three hits across six innings. Devin Howell doubled on four hits and plated three runs with two RBIs, Petros Folsom drove in four hits with a double and Jake Roberson doubled on two hits and plated two runs.
Plainview 13, Sylvania 3
Andrew Hall launched a three-run homer as Plainview pushed across seven runs in the third inning of a five-inning blowout win against Class 3A Area 13 foe Sylvania in Rainsville on Tuesday.
The Bears (5-4) led 6-1 before extending their advantage to 13-1 by the end of the third frame.
Plainview’s Braxton Henson drove in three runs on two hits, and Trey Rutledge and Logan Payne doubled. Levi Brown registered a double while tossing a complete game, striking out five and allowing five hits.
Sylvania’s Josh Scott drove in three runs on two hits, including a double, and Eli Mattox plated two runs. Gavin Chambers took the loss on the mound in two innings, allowing six runs on three hits while sitting four and walking three.
Ider 20, Woodville 3
Will Davis homered, doubled and drove in five runs in Ider’s rout of Woodville in four innings Tuesday.
Davis smacked an inside-the-park home run to right field in the fourth inning, plating three runs to cap the scoring. Griffin Weldon drove in four runs on two hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Layne White doubled with an RBI, while pitching one inning in the win; he struck out three and gave up three runs on one hit. Race McDowell sat eight and allowed no hits or runs across three innings for the Hornets (4-7).
Woodville’s Dakota Patterson surrendered 14 runs on five hits and struck out five in 1 1/3 innings of the loss.
Collinsville 9, Pleasant Valley 5
Gavin Lang went 4 for 5 with a double and three RBIs and pitched four innings of Collinsville’s win at Class 2A Area 13 rival Pleasant Valley on Tuesday.
Lang surrendered two runs on five hits while striking out and walking two on the mound for the Panthers (5-5). Keaton DeBoard doubled on three hits and drove in three runs, Jameson Coker doubled on two hits and Mason McAteer scattered three hits and plated three runs.
Holt Bentley homered on two hits with an RBI for the Raiders, and Connor George tripled on two hits. Sam Duncan took the loss in one inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.
Skyline 11, Crossville 1
Crossville’s Caleb Causey struck out seven and surrendered nine runs on seven hits across 4 2/3 innings against Skyline on Tuesday.
Mizael Franco doubled and Marco Bravo added two hits for the Lions (1-7).
Skyline’s Sam Utter delivered a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out three; he added two hits at the plate. Jaxon Guthrie tripled on two hits with two RBIs and Daniel Olinger tallied two hits.
Ohatchee 10, Fyffe 0
Fyffe’s Gus Fowler lasted 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits and striking out two in a five-inning loss at Ohatchee on Tuesday.
Jake Wooden and Bentley Coffey had one hit apiece for the Red Devils (4-5).
Petros Folsom delivered a complete-game win, sitting nine and walking one for the Indians. Tyler Green doubled with an RBI and plated two runs, and Jake Roberson doubled with an RBI and two runs scored.
Gaylesville 11, Valley Head 1
Keller Sweeney hit a solo home run over the left-field fence in the fourth inning of a loss at Gaylesville on Monday.
Sweeney struck out two and surrendered three hits and one run in two innings of the loss for the Tigers (0-9). Noah Hulgan allowed 10 runs on seven hits and struck out two.
John Hendon sat seven and gave up four hits in a complete game for the Trojans. Tanner Eads, Briley Mitchell and Jeremiah Yarbrough each contributed a double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.