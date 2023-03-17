Andrew Hall tripled with two RBIs and Braden Haymon allowed one hit and run with three strikeouts in three innings of Plainview’s 11-1, five-inning victory in Game 3 against Sylvania on Thursday.

The Bears (7-4) swept the Class 3A Area 13 series with the win. 

