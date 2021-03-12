Roberto Diaz and Robert Gallegos each scored two goals as the Collinsville boys defeated Sylvania 5-2 in Region 6 play Thursday.
Jesus Francisco scored one goal for the Panthers (7-3, 5-0). Diaz and Jan Segura had two assists each. Gallegos had one assist. The seventh-ranked Panthers travel to Westbrook on Monday.
Tristian Gallegos, Gustavo Bustos and Alex Cornejo scored two goals each and Antonio Gomez and Jinen Shukal preserved the shutout in goal as Collinsville romped past Brindlee Mountain 10-0 on Tuesday.
Juan Mendez, Sliverio Ortiz and Aaron Herrera each scored one goal. Bryant Parker had two assists and Robert Gallegos had one assist. Gomez and Shukal preserved the shutout in goal.
