The Fort Payne tennis teams were swept by Class 6A, Section 8 rival Arab on Thursday.
The Fort Payne boys fell 2-7, while the girls finished 0-9 in the section meeting.
In boys doubles, Fort Payne’s Bryson Lyles and Anthony Chhim defeated Arab’s Aaron Aldaz and Owen Thomas 10-3 at No. 1. Austin Evans and David Allen Fischer took a 10-5 loss to Will Cavender and Case Couch at No. 2, and Elijah Morgan and Kristopher Boyette fell 10-3 to Tyler Boyd and Brady Ellenburg at No. 3.
Lyles picked up the Wildcats’ lone singles win, topping Aldaz 11-9 at No. 1. Chhim lost 10-3 to Boyd at No. 2, Evans fell 10-8 to Cavender at No. 3 and Fischer was defeated 10-5 by Couch at No. 4. Morgan took a 10-3 loss to Thomas at No. 5 and Boyette fell 10-2 to Ellenburg at No. 6.
The Fort Payne boys’ record dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in section play.
On the girls’ side, Fort Payne’s Anna Kate Akins and Jessica Simpson lost 10-2 to Kate Collins and Hensley Elrod at No. 1 doubles. Monique Orozco and Emilee Benefield were defeated 10-0 by Josselyn Kalber and Kayleigh King at No. 2, and Malia Edwards and Cadence Burkhead fell 10-7 to Shleby Moore and Millie Johnson at No. 3.
In singles play, Akins fell 10-2 to Collins at No. 1, Simpson lost 10-4 to Elrod at No. 2 and Orozco was defeated 10-4 at No. 3. Benefield took a 10-0 loss to King at No. 4, Edwards lost 10-4 to Moore at No. 5 and Burkhead fell 10-2 to Johnson at No. 6.
The Fort Payne girls dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in section competition.
