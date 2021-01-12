Lennon Ibsen had a second-place individual finish in the girls pole vault and triple jump, and Madi Wallace added individual runner-up finishes in the girls 60-meter hurdles and long jump during Fort Payne’s participation in the Ice Breaker Invitational in Birmingham on Saturday.
Wallace had a fourth-place individual finish in the girls 60-meter dash and Cooper Garrett had a fourth-place individual finish in girls triple jump and a 12th-place finish in the shot put.
Maddie Jackson placed sixth individually in the girls 800-meter run and seventh in the 400-meter dash. Anahi Barboza finished seventh individually in the girls 800-meter run, Arianna Johnson was seventh individually in the triple jump and Reese McCurdy placed eighth individually in the 800-meter run and 10th in the 1600-meter run.
Fort Payne was sixth in the girls 4x200-meter relay.
