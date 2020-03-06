Plainview rolls past Buckhorn with 16 hits

The Plainview softball team amassed 16 hits and raced past Buckhorn 9-2 in New Market on Thursday night.
Tobi Trotter mashed a triple as one of her two hits and scored four runs, as the Bears improved to 5-0. Krimson Kidd batted 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored, Elaine Puckett went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Mia Tidmore was 3 for 5 with an RBI and scored a run.
Hannah Regula hit a double and Kenzi Traylor scored a run and added an RBI on a pair of hits.
Lily Boswell pitched a complete game in the circle. She struck out seven and walked five, while surrendering two runs on four hits.
Plainview pulled ahead 4-0 in the top of the second inning. Trotter scored on a Traylor single to put the Bears into a 2-0 lead, before Keirstan Hiett scored on a Kidd single and Traylor plated a run behind a Puckett single.
The Bucks pushed two runs across the plate in the second to trim the deficit, but Trotter scored in the fourth and Plainview added four insurance runs in the sixth inning to secure the victory.
