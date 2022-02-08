PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: County girls teams advance to area finals

Anna Murdock had 17 points as the Sylvania girls rallied to take the lead with four minutes remaining and beat Fyffe 54-45 in the Class 3A, Area 14 semifinal round in Rainsville on Monday night.
After trailing the whole way, the No. 2-seeded Rams (17-12) pulled ahead for good at 41-39 with an Anna Farmer layup with 4:02 left in regulation. Ambriel Stopyak, who tallied 11 points, scored a putback layup with 3:09 to play to extend the lead to 46-39.
Nevaeh Smith stole the ball and passed ahead to Kirby Coots for a layup, before Emma Twilley drew a foul with 2:03 to go and sank both free-throw attempts to slice the deficit to 46-43.
The combination of Stopyak and Leianna Currie (11 points) secured the game for Sylvania at the free-throw line in the closing minute, making 6 of 10.
Twilley finished with a game-high 23 points and was the only Fyffe player to score in double figures.
The No. 3-seeded Red Devils led 20-9 with four minutes left in the opening half. Alyssa Webb scored a buzzer-beating teardrop layup to end the first period with Fyffe leading 14-5.
Stopyak made a 3-pointer with 3:55 left in the half to end the Rams’ scoring drought and Jaidyn Ashley added a foul shot with 21.5 left to make it 20-17.
Coots banked in a jump shot at the buzzer to lift the Red Devils into a 22-17 advantage at intermission.
The Red Devils ended their season with the loss.
Sylvania advanced to the area final against top-seeded Plainview. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Plainview 67, Asbury 23:
Lauren Jimmerson scored a game-high 17 points, including four 3-point baskets, leading three Plainview girls in double-digit scoring en route to a 67-23 romp past Asbury in the Class 3A, Area 14 semifinal round Monday night.
Sawyer Hulgan scored 12 points, Mylie Butler added 11 points with five assists and Jocelyn Hatfield contributed nine points, as the No. 1-seeded Bears (23-7) advanced to the area championship game against No. 2 Sylvania. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville.
Saydi Jackson finished with 11 rebounds and Ali Price chipped in six rebounds for Plainview, who took a 25-11 halftime lead.
The Rams narrowed the scoring margin to 25-15 early in the third period, before Plainview closed the quarter with a 9-2 run, pouring in 26 points during the frame to extend the lead to 51-19 by quarter’s end.
Plainview caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half, making 11 of its 16 total 3-pointers during the stretch.
Hatfield recorded back-to-back 3s to give the Bears a 31-15 advantage at the 6:37 mark of the third, before she assisted Price with a corner 3. Marisa Hiett assisted Butler with consecutive 3-pointers inside the final two minutes to balloon the lead to 48-19. Hiett dished to Kaylee Young for a 3 in the final seconds of the quarter.
Sheyla Guzamn-Pacheco paced Asbury with nine points.
Ider 64, Section 36:
Kennzie Smith tallied a game-high 15 points, Savannah Seals added 14 points and Makinley Traylor 11 in the Ider girls’ 64-36 rout of Section in the Class 2A, Area 15 semifinal round at Pisgah High School on Monday night.
Kinsley Carson finished with nine points and Maliyah Smith and Addisyn Heard chipped in six points apiece for the No. 2-seeded Hornets (20-10), who face top-seeded Pisgah in the area championship. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at Pisgah.
Pisgah defeated No. 4 North Sand Mountain 77-30 in the other 2A-15 semifinal game Monday.
For No. 3 Section, Madison Armstrong finished with 13 points and Savannah White contributed 11 points. The loss eliminated the Lions from the postseason. They finished with a 10-19 record.
The Hornets led 11-6 before pouring in 25 points to close the first half with a 36-17 advantage. They extended their lead to 45-28 by the end of the third period.
Collinsville 49, Glencoe 18:
Tyla Tatum recorded 17 points and Kayla Beene added 14 points as No. 1-seeded Collinsville routed No. 4 Glencoe 49-18 in the Class 3A, Area 12 semifinal round at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Monday night.
The Panthers (19-10) play No. 3 Geraldine in the area championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Collinsville.
Against Collinsville, Jaxon Sizemore led the Yellow Jackets with eight points.
The Panthers led 21-5 at halftime and 42-9 by the end of the third quarter.
Geraldine 48, Hokes Bluff 40:
Gracey Johnson finished with 30 points and six rebounds as No. 3-seeded Geraldine topped No. 2 Hokes Bluff 48-40 in the Class 3A, Area 12 semifinal round at L.D. Dobbins Gymnasium in Collinsville on Monday night.
JJ Dismuke scored eight points with five rebounds, Chloe Murdock added seven points and Shelby Trester had six rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Geraldine grabbed a 27-21 halftime lead and maintained a 36-33 edge entering the final period.
Sardis 65, Crossville 24:
Kinsley Henderson paced Crossville with 14 points in a 65-24 loss to No. 1-seeded Sardis in the Class 5A, Area 13 semifinal round at Sardis High School on Monday night.
Sardis led 12-5 after the opening period and expanded it to 28-11 at halftime.
Crossville was limited to eight third-quarter points and trailed 47-19 entering the fourth period.
Lily Towns scored 11 points with five steals for Sardis, Emma Guthrie had nine points, Caroline Johnson added eight points and Jayda Lacks chipped in eight points with eight rebounds.
Crossville’s season ended with the loss.
Fort Payne 66, North Jackson 49:
Brylan Gray paced Fort Payne with a game-high 26 points en route to a 66-49 victory against North Jackson in a regular-season finale at Fort Payne High School on Friday night.
Sydney Hickman sank three 3-point baskets for nine points, Abby Boatwright added nine points and Anna Kate Akins chipped in eight points for the Wildcats (19-10) on senior night.
Fort Payne pulled ahead 22-12 by the end of the first quarter and 37-22 at intermission. The Wildcats extended their lead to 55-37 entering the fourth period.
Tyra Smith led North Jackson with 16 points and Bailey Abernathy had nine points.
The Wildcats play No. 2-seeded Arab in the Class 6A, Area 15 semifinal round Tuesday night.
BOYS
Fort Payne 76, North Jackson 58:
Malik Turner finished with a game-high 21 points, Darrell Prater had 17 points and Luke Stephens 10 in Fort Payne’s 76-58 win against North Jackson at Fort Payne High School on Friday night.
The Wildcats (16-12) closed their regular season by celebrating a senior night win.
Shaq Hawkins scored nine points and Connor Cash contributed eight points for Fort Payne, who led 32-26 at halftime and 46-38 entering the final period of regulation.
North Jackson’s Preston Miller scored 18 points and Zekin Ballard added 17 points.
Fort Payne plays top-seeded Buckhorn in the Class 6A, Area 15 semifinal round at Buckhorn High School at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
