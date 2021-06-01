Jamie Pruett is no stranger to the Ider community.
After working a six-year stint at Ider High School just over a decade ago and serving as the Ider junior varsity boys basketball coach and a varsity boys assistant last season, Pruett is ready to scratch the varsity head-coaching itch again.
“I’ve been out as a head coach for three years, so I’m pretty fired up about being a head coach again,” Pruett said after being named the next head coach of the Ider girls basketball team last week.
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved Pruett as a secondary teacher in addition to his coaching duties during last Thursday's meeting.
Pruett, a North Sand Mountain High School alumnus, takes control of the Ider girls program following Dustin Bryant’s transfer to Fyffe to become the new head coach of the varsity boys basketball team.
Last basketball season, Pruett helped Ider boys head basketball coach Blaine Smith in addition to leading the JV boys. In 2019, Pruett didn’t teach or coach anywhere. In 2018, he taught at Flat Rock Elementary School. Pruett had previous head-coaching stints with the varsity boys basketball programs at North Jackson and Section.
“I kind of got the itch of being back as a head coach and I’m really excited about being in charge again,” he said.
Pruett said his familiarity with most of the girls basketball players at Ider should make his transition into head coach a smooth one.
“I know most of the girls. I’ve worked with some of them over the past few years, teaching some basketball lessons at Ider,” he said. “I know a lot of people at Ider because my daughter goes to school there and I had another daughter just graduate. My wife teaches there.”
Watching his daughter, Erin, play basketball at Ider allowed him to see where many of the returning players’ skillsets are and what areas can be most improved.
Pruett said he’s looking for the team to play an up-tempo brand of basketball next season and have an interest in playing man-to-man defense.
“I think we’ll have good personnel to play a little more up-tempo,” he said. “I just don’t know the numbers of the varsity yet, so that’s just a limiting factor.”
The Ider girls plan to start summer workouts June 7 with their first play date scheduled for June 15 at home against defending Class 3A state runner-up Sylvania, Pruett said.
Pruett will be assisted by his dad, Roger, and Caleb Henshaw. Pruett said the plan is for Henshaw to coach the junior high girls and boys basketball teams and become his lead assistant coach with the varsity girls.
