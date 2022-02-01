PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Balanced effort lifts Valley Head boys past Collinsville

Lane Ingram’s team-high 22 points paced four Valley Head boys in double-digit scoring en route to an 81-75 victory against Collinsville at Lowell Barron Gymnasium in Valley Head on Monday night.
Ingram scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, as the Tigers rallied past the visiting Panthers with a 34-point scoring outburst in the final period to win.
Eian Bain scored 19 points, including three 3-point baskets, for Valley Head. Chandler Johnson added 15 points and Kolby Dupree chipped in 10 points.
Collinsville’s Alex Garcia tallied nine 3-pointers and scored a game-high 38 points and Colton Wills added 15 points.
The Panthers maintained a 51-47 advantage entering the fourth quarter, where Valley Head outscored them 34-24.
At the end of the first quarter Collinsville led 20-16. Garcia scored three 3s in the second period and the Panthers held a 34-29 lead at halftime.
Fort Payne 62, DAR 57:
Shaq Hawkins and Malik Turner scored 12 points apiece and Connor Cash added 11 points as Fort Payne edged Kate Duncan Smith DAR 62-57 at Fort Payne High School on Monday night.
A.J. McCamey recorded four 3-point baskets and had a game-high 19 points and Lathan Miles contributed 14 points for the Patriots.
The Wildcats led 15-12 by the end of the first quarter after three baskets from Hawkins and a 3-pointer by Cash.
DAR took control to close the half, as McCamey led the charge with a pair of 3s and two shots from inside the arc to help the visiting Patriots take a 30-27 lead as teams went to the locker rooms.
Cash and Marcus Ledford scored two baskets apiece to ignite the Wildcats in the third, while McCamey scored a free throw and two 3s and DAR closed the period with a 42-39 advantage.
The Wildcats outscored DAR 21-15 the rest of the way. Alan Harcrow came off the bench to score a pair of 3-pointers and Cash, Turner and Eli Kirby produced four points apiece during the final stretch.
Geraldine 78, Crossville 42:
Connor Johnson poured in seven 3-point baskets and tallied a game-high 28 points with eight rebounds in Geraldine’s 78-42 rout of Crossville at Crossville High School on Monday night.
Jaxon Colvin scored 18 points with seven rebounds and Lucas Bryant chipped in 14 points with five rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs.
Kaejuan Hatley led the Lions with 19 points.
Fyffe 54, Woodville 49:
Matthew Rasberry and Eli Butts scored 11 points apiece and Fyffe defeated Woodville 54-49 at Woodville High School on Monday night.
Lucas Jones and Kyle Dukes contributed nine points apiece for the Red Devils and Tyler Stephens added eight points in the win.
Butts had three 3-point baskets in the first half to help propel Fyffe to a 31-27 lead at intermission.
Dukes added a pair of 3s in the third period as Fyffe extended its lead to 48-43 entering the final period of regulation.
Caleb Dolberry paced the Panthers with a game-high 30 points — only one of his baskets came from beyond the 3-point arc.
Asbury 54, Ider 52:
Austin Shirley finished with 21 points and Hunter Robinson chipped in 15 points in a 54-52 loss to Asbury in Albertville on Monday night.
Brodie Chapman scored nine points on three 3-point baskets for the Hornets, who kept things close the whole way.
Asbury’s Stanisa Donovic produced a game-high 20 points, Eldy Gonzalez scored 11 points and Gavin Meicke 10 points.
The Rams led 12-11 entering the second period and 27-26 at halftime.
Robinson sank a pair of 3-pointers and eight points during a second-quarter run for Ider, while Chapman added a 3, Shirley had a 2-point basket and Cohen Willoughby contributed a pair of foul shots.
In the fourth quarter, Shirley poured in three 3-pointers and scored 11. Chapman added a 3 and Robinson scored a layup and two foul shots in the period.
Meanwhile, Asbury made 7 of 9 free throws to close the game.
On Friday at Ider, Robinson scored a game-high 33 points, leading four Hornets in double-figure scoring in an 82-79 victory against North Sand Mountain.
Robinson was 14 of 17 from the foul line, while scoring three 3-pointers and 14 points in the fourth quarter. Shirley scored 14 points, Willoughby added 11 points, Jesse Massey contributed 10 points and Chapman had nine points.
Derek Bearden paced the Bison with 29 points, including four 3-point baskets. Kaleb Helton had 18 points, Drue Carlton chipped in 12 points and Chandler Sullivan scored 10 points.
Ider led 42-35 at intermission and 57-53 entering the final period.
GIRLS
Fort Payne 52, DAR 33:
Lydia Crane had 13 points and Brylan Gray and Graidin Haas each added 12 points in Fort Payne’s 52-33 win against Kate Duncan Smith DAR at Fort Payne High School on Monday night.
For DAR, Lauren Buchanan led the way with 11 points and Emma Kate Bolin contributed eight points.
The Wildcats held DAR without a field goal in the opening period, while taking a 10-3 lead.
Abby Boatwright scored six points and Gray added a 3-pointer and a free throw to extend Fort Payne’s lead to 28-12 at the half.
Fort Payne led 39-22 by the end of the third quarter.
Collinsville 56, Valley Head 27:
Tyla Tatum registered 14 points, Sophie Wills had 13 points and Kayla Beene 10 as Collinsville toppled Valley Head 56-27 at Lowell Barron Gymnasium on Monday night.
Rylee Tillery added three 3-point baskets for the Panthers, who took a commanding 33-8 halftime advantage.
Wills sank a pair of 3s, Beene and Tillery added one 3-pointer each and Tatum contributed six points during a second-quarter run that propelled Collinsville from its 12-4 first-quarter lead.
In the third quarter, Beene had a 3-pointer and a layup and Wills tacked on a 3 and two free throws to extend the Panthers’ advantage to 47-16.
Jenna McKenzie made three 3s in the fourth quarter and finished with 12 points to pace the Tigers. Teammate Sophia Blair scored eight points.
Ider 46, Asbury 29:
Savannah Seals paced Ider with 10 points and Makinley Traylor had nine points in a 46-29 victory against Asbury in Albertville on Monday night.
Kinsley Carson scored eight points and Kennzie Smith had seven points for the Hornets, who raced to a 17-2 lead.
Traylor scored a 3-pointer and two free throws as she produced seven points in the second quarter, helping Ider amass 19 points to close the half with a 36-9 advantage.
The Hornets maintained a 42-16 by the end of the third period.
Keyaira Nichols led Asbury with 11 points.
Fyffe 66, Woodville 23:
Emma Twilley fired four 3-point baskets and totaled a game-high 20 points, Kirby Coots scored 10 points and Fyffe romped past Woodville 66-23 at Woodville High School on Monday night.
Karlee Hutchins led Woodville with seven points.
The Red Devils took a 17-9 lead and Twilley closed the half with three 3s and 16 points, while Coots made two 3-pointers and scored all of her 10 points in the half, helping the visitors take a 43-15 command at intermission.
Twilley and Harley Wilkins scored two baskets apiece and Nevaeh Smith added three free throws in the third quarter to push the lead to 57-19.
