FORT PAYNE — The ongoing pandemic prevented Fort Payne senior Madi Wallace from making a proper official visit to Austin Peay State University. However, it didn’t stop her from making a decision about her collegiate future.
After touring the campus with her parents last month, the state champion hurdler knew Austin Peay was where she wanted to continue her education and athletic career. She signed a national letter of intent to join the defending Ohio Valley Conference women’s indoor champion track and field program earlier this month.
“I loved the campus and I knew that it was somewhere I wanted to be,” Wallace told The Times-Journal in a phone interview last week. “Also, the coaches there are good people and I think they’ll make me a better athlete and an all-around better person.”
Wallace said her collegiate decision was between Austin Peay and Jacksonville State University. She said she’s undecided on a major.
Wallace, the AHSAA’s No. 6-ranked hurdler in Alabama, is a nine-time AHSAA track and field state qualifier for Fort Payne, having won gold in the 60-meter hurdles at last year’s AHSAA State Indoor 1A-7A Championships in Birmingham.
Valerie Brown, Austin Peay women’s track and field head coach, was unable to meet face-to-face with Wallace due to COVID-19 restrictions, but through conversations with Wallace and her family via Zoom, the popular video-conferencing app, and phone calls with Fort Payne assistant track and field coach C.M. Sanford, Brown knew the Fort Payne senior would be a perfect fit for her program.
“(Sanford) was very clear on who (Wallace) was as a student, person and athlete, as well as her commitment to the sport,” Brown said. “He and I spoke often. We discussed what she was doing in practice and how she was progressing.
“After my first conversation with Madi, I knew she would make a great fit for what we were looking for. We look for student-athletes who are great students, people and those who have the ability and willingness to be coached to become better athletes.”
Wallace will be joining one of the South’s top women’s track and field programs at the NCAA Division I university in Clarkesville, Tenn. The Governors won the conference’s indoor track and field championship in February after overtaking rival Murray State on Day 2 of the event.
Brown said she was impressed with Wallace’s commitment to excellence at the highest level of academics and athletics during such a challenging time.
“COVID-19 has taken a toll on many athletes, but that didn’t stop Miss Wallace from working hard and keeping her focus,” the coach said, adding that Wallace is “the type of athlete that can make an immediate impact on our program.”
As a sophomore, Wallace won silver in the 60-meter hurdles at the state level, in addition to silvering in the 300-meter hurdles and earning two bronze medals in the 4x800-meter relay and three bronze medals in the 4x400-meter relay in her career.
Wallace, who maintains a 4.0 GPA, helped the Wildcats win six consecutive Class 6A, Section 4 championships and holds school records in the 60-meter hurdles, completing the race in 9.17 seconds, and the 300-meter hurdles (45.76). She holds a 15.3 second personal record in the 100-meter hurdles and earned the track and field team’s Outstanding Performance Award in 2019 and 2020.
“Austin Peay is getting the best of the best, someone who is going to give 110% both on the track and in the classroom,” said Fort Payne track and field head coach Selena Penton. “I think Madi is going to bring lots of success to their program and I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes at the collegiate level.”
As the indoor track and field season approaches, Penton said she has expectations for Wallace to earn another state medal and hopes she can break 9 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles.
As an eighth-grader, Wallace was ranked 17th nationally among eighth-graders competing in the 300-meter hurdles.
Wallace’s junior outdoor track and field season was cut short due to the spread of the coronavirus, but with the indoor season starting next month, she’ll have a chance to take the track in competition for the first time as a senior athlete.
“I have never coached a kid that has been more committed to reaching a goal. She is one of the best athletes I have ever coached,” Sanford said. “But lots of kids have ability. They just don’t have the drive.”
Sanford likened Wallace’s work ethic to that of former Fort Payne kicker and current University of Florida kicker Evan McPherson and his brother Alex McPherson, Fort Payne’s current starting kicker.
