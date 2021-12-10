The Times-Journal recounts the year’s most memorable DeKalb County football games

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories looking back at some of the most memorable 2021 varsity football games featuring DeKalb County teams. Seven of DeKalb County’s 10 varsity teams participated in the 2021 postseason. Six first-year head coaches led teams through respective campaigns. There were come-from-behind victories, blowout wins, narrow defeats. The 2021 season had a little bit of everything.With football season finished in DeKalb, The Times-Journal recounts some of the most memorable games of the 2021 season.
’Cats roll past Chiefs on senior night:
On Oct. 29, Alex McPherson kicked four field goals, including one from a state record 61 yards, and Jake Barnes threw two touchdown passes to Ricky Adame as Fort Payne dispatched North Jackson 32-7 at Wildcat Stadium.
Fort Payne picked up the win in its regular-season finale, which also served as senior night.
McPherson launched a successful 61-yard field goal with 4 minutes left in regulation for the game’s final tally and a new state record, according to the AHSAA’s account of individual football records on the organization’s website. The previous record for the state’s longest field goal kick from snap to hold was set by his older brother and current Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (60 yards set against Brewer in 2017).
Fort Payne scored on its first possession of the third quarter. Barnes rolled left and hit Adame with a pass. Adame picked up a block from teammate Marcus Ledford and motored ahead in the open field for a 58-yard score. The ensuing 2-point conversion attempt failed and the score remained 26-0.
North Jackson responded with its only score at the 4:28 mark of the third. On a fourth-and-5 play, Dalton Morris kept the ball and ran to the left side, picking up the necessary blocks to travel for a 58-yard touchdown.
Hayden Hairel’s second interception of the night led to a 39-yard field goal by McPherson early in the fourth, making it 29-7.
McPherson booted a 52-yard field goal through the uprights as the first half expired to give the Wildcats a 20-0 advantage. He added a 55-yard field goal at the 9:57 mark of the second quarter that put Fort Payne ahead 17-0.
After the Chiefs forced a punt on Fort Payne’s opening possession, Barnes hooked up with Adame on the first snap of the Wildcats’ next series for a 55-yard touchdown. Barnes found Adame sprinting ahead of his defender in a 1-on-1 situation and Adame hauled in the pass, running free for the game’s first score midway through the period.
Again, Fort Payne used one play to travel 56 yards for a score with 4:47 remaining in the first quarter.
Kaden Dubose received the handoff from Barnes and cut up the middle, finding an opening and racing past North Jackson’s defense for the touchdown.
McPherson had a 71-yard field goal negated due to a penalty with 3 minutes remaining in the opening period. He then attempted a 66-yarder that fell 2 feet shy of the crossbar.
Fort Payne’s defense stymied the Chiefs throughout the half. The visitors punted on their first six possessions and didn’t cross midfield with an offensive possession until the 4:17 mark of the second quarter.
Offenses soar as Tigers top Trojans:
On Sept. 17, Eian Bain ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Valley Head Tigers compiled 457 yards of offense in a high-scoring duel with the Gaylesville Trojans, winning 64-42 at Valley Head High School.
Bain finished with a game-high 250 yards rushing on 23 carries with four scores. He completed 2 of 7 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown to Ashton Brown.
Valley Head earned its second victory under first-year head coach Charles Hammon.
The Tigers took the lead for good at the 3:05 mark of the second quarter when Bain ran in for a 2-yard score to make it 33-28. The following 2-point conversion run attempt by Brown was no good.
Bain hit Brown for a 14-yard scoring connection at the start of the second half extending Valley Head’s advantage to 39-28.
Gaylesville finished with 359 yards of offense (353 rushing) and 14 first downs to Valley Head’s 21.
Cornerstone opens with win vs. New Life:
On Aug. 20, Jack McGullion accounted for four touchdowns and Lucas Hale finished with three scores as Cornerstone Christian Academy’s defense limited New Life Christian Academy to just 35 yards and no score in a 40-0 victory in its season opener in Millbrook.
McGullion rushed for 82 yards on two attempts with two touchdowns, while catching three passes for 107 yards and two scores. Hale completed all three of his passing attempts for 107 yards and two scores, while rushing for another touchdown and 24 yards on eight carries.
McGullion caught a 43-yard scoring pass from Hale in the opening quarter, before hauling in a 54-yard touchdown pass from Hale in the second quarter to push Cornerstone into an 18-0 lead. Hale hit Eli Carter on the ensuing 2-point conversion throw to make it 20-0.
McGullion added a 47-yard scoring run and Hale rushed in for a 2-point conversion to give Cornerstone a 28-0 advantage at halftime.
In the third quarter, McGullion added a 35-yard rushing score and Sam Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown to cap the scoring.
Cornerstone finished with 261 yards of offense, including 154 yards rushing, with nine first downs.
New Life gained just four first downs but held an advantage in time of possession (22:17-11:46).
Defensively, Cornerstone was led by Tristan Johnson and Konner Fortner with four tackles apiece. Kennon Fortner, Brady Biddle and J.T. Lawton each recorded three tackles and McGullion had a sack for a 5-yard loss.
