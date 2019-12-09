PREP ROUNDUP: Fort Payne takes pair of tough home losses

When the Fort Payne wrestling team tied LaFayette (Ga.) at 42 in its second set of home matches last Thursday night, the winner was determined by criteria.
Finishing the contest with the most pins, the Ramblers were awarded the win, giving the Wildcats their second loss of the night after earlier falling to Chelsea 45-30.
Fort Payne returned home after a 2-1 performance at Huntsville High School last Tuesday. The Wildcats earned two region wins, beating Buckhorn 48-33 and Mae Jemison 42-30. Huntsville won the third dual 44-27.
In their home return, the Wildcats had five wrestlers finish the night with 2-0 records. David Miguel had a win by pin and another by decision. Cole Blalock won by pin and had another win by forfeit. Kean Cowart picked up two victories by forfeit, Arturo Rodriguez won by decision and again by forfeit, and Riley Kuhn won with two pins.
Taylor Roe went 1-1 with one pin, Cason Brown was 1-1 with one pin and Riley Walker finished 1-1 with one win by forfeit.
Fort Payne, Geraldine place at first indoor event
Fort Payne and Geraldine athletes placed at the first indoor track and field event of the season, the Magic City Invitational, in Birmingham on Saturday.
The Fort Payne girls and boys each placed second in the 4x800-meter relay. The girls also placed third in the 4x400-meter relay.
Madi Wallace finished third in the girls 60-meter hurdles and seventh in the long jump. Teshyia Williams was fourth in girls shot put and Maddie Jackson was fifth in the girls 800-meter run. Arianna Johnson placed ninth in the triple jump and Madisyn Hill placed 11th. Maggie Groat was ninth in the 60-meter hurdles and 11th in the high jump.
Fort Payne’s Nate Crane placed third in boys shot put and Carter Pinholster was fourth in the 60-meter hurdles. Ben Anderson finished 11th in the 800-meter run.
Geraldine’s Collin Mayfield finished third in the boys 1600-meter run and fourth in the 3200-meter run.
Fort Payne is set to participate in the Holiday Invitational in Birmingham, beginning Friday. Fyffe is another DeKalb County school registered to participate in the two-day event.
Second-half defense lifts Wildcats past Cubs
The Fort Payne girls used a second-half defensive effort to pull away from Alexandria and win 59-32 in Alexandria on Friday night.
Kylie Neil scored 13 points, Isabelle Goggans had 11 points and Logan Neil finished with 10 points and five steals for the Wildcats, who improved to 6-0.
Fort Payne led 31-25 at halftime, but held the Valley Cubs to seven second-half points to extend its lead and cruise to victory.
Kiuna Johnson scored nine points, Mattie Prewett had six steals and Brylan Gray finished with five rebounds for the Wildcats.
Alexandria outrebounded Fort Payne 22-21.
Bears recover from slow start, down Eagles
Tristian Willingham and Luke Smith scored 20 points apiece to help the Plainview boys overcome a slow start and defeat the Pisgah Eagles 74-64 in Pisgah on Friday night.
The Eagles took a 16-8 lead heading into the second quarter and led 30-25 at halftime. Plainview responded in the second half with a game-high 32-point quarter and held Pisgah to a game-low six fourth-quarter points.
It was the seventh consecutive win for the Bears, who improved to 7-2.
Plainview continued shooting well from the free-throw line (57 percent on 16 of 28 shooting). The Eagles shot 37 percent on 6 of 16 shooting.
Smith finished with a double-double, adding 11 rebounds and five steals for the Bears. Cole Millican had 12 points and eight rebounds and Grant Sanders added nine points and five rebounds.
Pisgah turned the ball over 21 times to 15 for the Bears.
Slow start, turnovers sink Plainview girls in loss against Pisgah
The Plainview girls fell behind by 21 points in the first quarter and were forced into turnovers in a 68-41 loss at Pisgah on Friday night.
Halie Brown led the Bears with 10 points and Tobi Trotter scored eight. Elaine Puckett had five rebounds.
The Eagles raced out to a 49-17 halftime lead, and while they finished with 22 turnovers, they also forced Plainview into committing 26 turnovers.
Pisgah drew 22 fouls, shooting 50 percent from the foul line (17 of 26).
Fyffe boys sprint by Ider
Behind a fast offensive start and a balanced scoring effort, the Fyffe boys rolled past Ider 74-25 in Ider on Saturday.
Gabe Gardner led the Red Devils with a game-high 16 points. Tate Goolesby scored 16 points with seven rebounds, and Micah Johnson added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Fyffe outscored Ider 23-3 in the first quarter and led 40-7 at the break to improve to 7-0.
Austin Shirley paced the Hornets with nine points.
Fyffe hosts North Sand Mountain on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.