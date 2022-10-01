Even by top-ranked Fyffe’s elite standards, the Red Devils’ first-quarter performance against Collinsville on Friday night was incredible.

Fyffe overwhelmed Collinsville with a 41-point explosion and finished with a 61-0 triumph in a Class 2A-Region 7 matchup at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field. The unbeaten Red Devils improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the region standings with a trio of region games remaining. Collinsville fell to 4-2, 2-2.

