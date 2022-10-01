Even by top-ranked Fyffe’s elite standards, the Red Devils’ first-quarter performance against Collinsville on Friday night was incredible.
Fyffe overwhelmed Collinsville with a 41-point explosion and finished with a 61-0 triumph in a Class 2A-Region 7 matchup at Paul Benefield Stadium/Ridgeway-Long Field. The unbeaten Red Devils improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the region standings with a trio of region games remaining. Collinsville fell to 4-2, 2-2.
The Red Devils set series records for most points scored and margin of victory. Fyffe extended its winning streak over Collinsville to 23 games.
“They helped us some there, gave us some short fields, and our defense was very, very physical again and fast,” Benefield said. “Just proud of our kids for staying the course and working.
“It’s a big win as far as the region goes. If we can win next week, then we’d wrap up at least a host game.”
Collinsville fumbled the opening kickoff, and Fyffe’s Evan Chandler recovered. Forty-five seconds into the game, Brodie Hicks ran 7 yards for a touchdown. Yahir Balcazar’s extra point made it 7-0.
The turnover was the first of five for Collinsville.
Simon Hicks intercepted a CHS pass with 10:01 on the clock, and he returned it to Collinsville’s 22-yard line. On the next snap, Logan Anderson scored the first of his three touchdowns. Balcazar’s point-after extended Fyffe’s lead to 14-0 with 9:53 to go.
Just over a minute later, Fyffe’s Tucker Wilks recovered a Panthers’ fumble at their 24. The Red Devils capitalized on Blake Dobbins’ 8-yard TD pass to Chandler, who made a leaping catch in the end zone at the 7:48 mark. Balcazar kicked it to 21-0.
The Panthers punted to Fyffe’s 42, from where Anderson burst through the line and sprinted 58 yards for a TD with 5:16 remaining. Balcazar missed the PAT on the one-play drive.
On Fyffe’s next series, Brodie Hicks capped it with a 3-yard scoring run. Jesse Martin kicked the extra point, expanding Fyffe’s advantage to 34-0 with 3:50 left.
Anderson punctuated Fyffe’s first-quarter onslaught by taking a pitch from Dobbins and sprinting 60 yards down his sideline to the end zone. Martin’s extra point made it 41-0 with 1:53 to play.
Ryder Gipson contributed Fyffe’s second-quarter TD on a 23-yard run at the nine-minute mark. Martin nailed the PAT, making it 48-0.
Fyffe’s Levi O’Conner recovered a Collinsville fumble at the Fyffe 33 with 3:13 to go before halftime.
The second half featured a running clock.
Hunter Machen broke free for a 51-yard touchdown run with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter. A bad snap forced holder Evan Chandler to throw a pass that Collinsville intercepted, leaving the score 54-0.
Reserve quarterback Bryce Totherow collected Fyffe’s final TD on a 72-yard run at the 40-second mark of the third quarter. Martin added the extra point.
Fyffe’s Jacob Butts recovered a Collinsville fumble in the fourth quarter.
The Red Devils outgained CHS 447-94 and picked up 17 first downs to the Panthers’ six.
Anderson had five carries for 173 yards. Totherow ran five times for 99 yards, and Machen had two carries for 58.
Kyler Beene rushed eight times for 40 yards to pace Collinsville. Mason McAteer completed 5-of-23 passes for 28 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.