Plainview made a 360-degree turnaround after halftime, gashing Sylvania’s defense amid a furious rally.
Brayden Lingerfelt booted a 20-yard, go-ahead field goal with 38 seconds remaining, completing the Bears’ 17-point comeback for a 33-30 victory against their Class 3A-Region 6 foe at First State Bank Field in Rainsville on Thursday night.
Sam Crowell raced through Sylvania’s defense for a 13-yard score with 9:27 left in regulation and Lingerfelt kicked the game-tying extra point to rally Plainview from a 17-point halftime deficit to a 30-30 stalemate.
The Bears notched their second win of the season under head coach Dale Pruitt, improving to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in the region, while scoring a season-high 33 points.
Dylan McCullough led Plainview’s rushing attack with 158 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns. Levi Brown ran for 45 yards on eight attempts, caught two passes for 41 yards and returned two kicks, totaling 102 yards. Crowell carried 13 times for 42 yards with a touchdown.
Aiden Parham had 12 rushes for 104 yards and two scores, and Braiden Thomas added 69 yards rushing on 12 attempts for the Rams (5-2, 3-2).
McCullough scored Plainview’s second touchdown on a 2-yard run up the middle, following the Bears’ recovery of their onside kick attempt to start the second half.
Trey Rutledge rolled right and hit Brown for the 2-point conversion, narrowing the margin to 24-15.
Parham broke free for a 29-yard scoring run to the left with 4:47 to play in the third. A bad snap on the ensuing extra-point kick try squashed the series and Sylvania maintained a 30-15 advantage.
Plainview slashed through Sylvania’s defense on the next drive, leading to McCullough’s third TD run, a 5-yard scamper up the middle with 4:05 left in the period.
Rutledge found Josh Sandlin rolling toward the right in the back corner of the end zone for two points on the PAT, making it a one-score game.
The Rams pulled ahead 14-0 and led 24-7 at halftime.
Sylvania sparked the scoring when Jaxon Smith threw a lateral pass to Josh Scott on the right side. Scott then connected with a wide-open Landon Watkins, who completed the 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown at the 8:18 mark of the opening period.
The Bears drove down to Sylvania’s 5-yard line before fumbling the ball away.
Sylvania cashed in the mistake with a 3-yard scoring run by Thomas on a direct snap, making it 14-0 with 1:20 remaining in the first quarter.
Andrew Hall ripped off a long run on the Bears’ next possession, and Brown picked up 10 yards on a run to the left side, setting up first-and-goal.
McCullough punched in the scoring run on a 1-yard plunge at the 9:16 mark of the second period.
Four minutes later, Parham scored on a 9-yard run to the left.
Conner Andrade capped the scoring with a 34-yard field goal with 1:37 to play in the half.
Plainview visits Westbrook Christian Academy next Friday.
Sylvania hosts Hokes Bluff next Friday.
