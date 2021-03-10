The Fort Payne boys tennis team picked up four singles wins and two doubles victories in toppling Buckhorn 6-3 at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
In singles play, Fort Payne’s Bryson Lyles defeated Tyler Hills 8-4 at No. 1, Shao Chen downed Clayton Onwere 8-6 at No. 2, Austin Evans beat Michal Lesesne 10-8 at No. 4 and David Allen Fischer bested Eli Southerland 8-3 at No. 5.
Fort Payne’s Anthony Chhim fell 8-6 to Jase Schwanke in No. 3 singles and Julian Barber took a 9-7 loss to Nathan Scruggs at No. 6.
Lyles and Chen defeated Hill and Onwere 8-1 in the No. 1 doubles match and Evans and Barber downed Lesesne and Schwanke 8-3 in No. 2 doubles competition.
The Fort Payne girls took an 8-1 loss to Buckhorn.
Malia Edwards beat Ashley Hills 8-4 in a No. 5 singles match to score Fort Payne’s lone win of the day.
In No. 1 singles, Buckhorn’s Makiyah Hawthorne defeated Anna Kate Akins 8-0, Jessica Gorman topped Monique Orozco 8-4 at No. 2, Callista Throop bested Emilee Benefield 8-1 at No. 3, Nora Heeney beat Jessica Simpson 8-3 at No. 4 and Bella Youngren ousted Deborah Domingo 8-5 at No. 6.
Hawthorne and Gorman downed Akins and Orozco 8-5 in the No. 1 doubles match, Throop and Heeney defeated Simpson and Benefield 8-6 at No. 2 and Hills and Youngren topped Edwards and Domingo 8-2 at No. 3.
Fort Payne hosts rival Scottsboro on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.
