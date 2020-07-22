SYLVANIA — With four of their biggest offensive weapons returning, the Sylvania Rams are hopeful they’ll see a progression in scoring and a continued effort in frustrating defenses in 2020.
Seniors Gareth Anderson, Keenan Wilbanks, Brayden Harris and junior Brody Smith accounted for 80% of the Rams’ offensive output last season, and with new contributors Sawyer Hughes and Logan McCullough working into the offensive scheme, Sylvania coach Matt Putnam likes the offensive possibilities ahead.
“Should be a better version of ourselves,” said Putnam, who enters his sixth year as Rams head coach.
Sylvania’s offense scored 40 or more points in five contests last year, including three shutout wins against Gaston, Plainview and Brindlee Mountain, respectively. Its largest offensive output came in a 63-21 victory at New Hope on Oct. 11, 2019.
The Rams finished with a 7-4 overall record last season, including a 4-2 mark in region competition, and made an appearance in the first round of the 3A state playoffs. They fell to Lauderdale County 46-20 in the season finale Nov. 8, 2019.
Anderson, Wilbanks, Harris and Smith are three-year starters. Anderson and Wilbanks contribute as halfbacks and Harris plays fullback. Wilbanks also doubles as a wide receiver in Sylvania’s offense.
The Rams reload with five offensive linemen with starting experience from last year’s team. Skylar Venable, Zander Wooten, Clayton Wilks, Sydney Dekker and Caiden Tuttle are the front five looking to help give Sylvania’s backs and receivers playmaking opportunities.
Putnam said Hunter Brooks, Will Smothers and Blake Phillips will be major contributors to the O-line also.
Brett Sims, Evan Haney and Harris will have opportunities to build the depleted tight end position after the team graduated two from the position.
The Rams are stacked with 13 seniors after losing four to graduation. The team’s linemen will provide the most depth to begin the season. Seniors Haney, Harris, Wilbanks and Josey Sargent, along with junior Styles Hughes return to provide Sylvania great depth in the linebacker corps.
Putnam described the progress at the team’s deepest positions as “a physical group that gets better every day.”
Assistant coaches this season include: Ryan Clark (defensive coordinator/defensive line), Ryan Haney (inside linebackers/offensive line), Ian Richards (outside linebackers/ tight ends), Scott Smith (defensive backs/wide receivers), Luke Smith (defensive backs/running backs), Bart Raulston (offensive line/defensive line), Dillyn Mitchell (defensive line/ junior high head coach), Nathan Parham (junior high offensive line/ defensive line) and Josh Turner (junior high linebackers/running backs).
Sylvania will compete in Class 3A’s Region 7 with Fyffe, Collinsville, Geraldine, Plainview, Brindlee Mountain and Asbury.
“Adding more county teams makes the region games even more exciting,” Putnam said. “...Going to be a good football team left out (of the postseason).”
