CCA Eagles fall at home against Clay County

RAINSVILLE – The Cornerstone Christian Eagles were unable to follow up their first win in program history from last week with another one Friday. They fell to 1-2 this season with a 58-30 defeat at the hands of Clay County Christian Academy.
Clay County had a fast start in Friday’s opening quarter. They jumped ahead of Cornerstone 25-6 near the end of the first quarter.
Cornerstone then briefly cut into the lead when quarterback Lucas Hale closed out the quarter by connecting with Eli Carter on a 22-yard touchdown pass. That made the score 25-12, but it was as close as Cornerstone would get to mounting a comeback.
Clay County answered with three touchdowns in the second quarters – the last of which saw Tristan Johnson block a PAT kick – to make the score 46-12 at the break.
Clay County then added another touchdown drive to start the second half before Hale answered with a 30-yard touchdown strike to Layne Fortner.
Clay County then took returned the following kickoff all the way back for their final score of the evening.
Cornerstone then added two late scores on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Hale to Fortner and a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown by Tristan Johnson.
Hale was able to dissect the opposing defense through the air at times Friday and finished with 195 passing yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he added four stops and recovered one fumble.
Fortner led Cornerstone’s receivers with 79 yards and two scores and also led the defense with 10 tackles in the game.
Tristan Johnson had 31 yards rushing, nearly 100 yards in the return game, seven tackles on defense and block a Clay County PAT. Matt Johnson gained 48 yards receiving and recovered a muffed punt for Cornerstone.
Eli Carter had 60 yards receiving and six tackles. He also punted four times, with one kick covering 50 yards.
Cole Wilga had seven tackles on defense and Ethan Wooten added three stops and had two rushing yards.
Saxon Cloud made one stop on defense and had seven yards receiving. Henry Harrison and Brady Biddle blocked for the Eagles all night and added one stop each on defense.
Cornerstone will try to improve to 2-2 on Friday, when they stay on their home turf again to face Brooklane.
