Geraldine finishes with loss to Southside

Shelby Trester and Jaden Dismuke each had a hit for Geraldine in a 9-0 loss to Southside on Monday.
Lydia West tossed a complete game, allowing 13 hits while striking out five and walking none.
The Bulldogs left five base runners stranded.
Southside totaled 13 hits, as Kinzie Smith hit a triple, Macey Herren doubled twice and drove in three runs and Jovi Marble produced two runs on two hits with an RBI.
Cleburne County 5, Collinsville 3:
Tyla Tatum and Sophia Wills accounted for Collinsville’s two hits in a loss to Cleburne County in the second of a two-game set Friday.
Kayla Beene struck out two and walked two while surrendering three hits in a complete-game outing.
Carlee Hiett allowed two hits for three runs, walked two and struck out none in the win in the circle for Cleburne County.
In their 6-1 loss to Pleasant Valley in Game 1, Beene drove in a run as the Panthers recorded five hits.
Somer Stewart pitched a complete game, giving up five hits while striking out four and walking two.
Pleasant Valley’s Lily Henry struck out three and walked none, while Taylor Nix finished with two hits and two runs scored.
