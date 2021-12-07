Fort Payne edges rival Scottsboro in area debut

After staying within striking distance through three quarters, Fort Payne pulled ahead on a Lydia Crane basket with 1:33 remaining and defeated Class 6A, Area 15 rival Scottsboro 36-35 at Hambrick Hall in Scottsboro last Friday night.
Fort Payne (7-2, 1-0 6A, Area 15) led 9-2 in the first quarter, but Scottsboro went on a 13-0 run over the final 4:19 of the quarter and never trailed again until Crane’s bucket with 1:33 left in regulation.
After Scottsboro (4-6, 0-1) tied it on Audrey Holland’s free throw with 1:23 left, Libby Redden’s free throw with 1:07 remaining put Fort Payne up 34-33. Scottsboro missed a go-ahead shot, then missed a layup after a steal. Brylan Gray then hit two free throws with 18.8 seconds left for a 36-33 Fort Payne lead.
After Scottsboro missed a 3-pointer, Adair Holland scored a putback to cut it to 36-35 with 6.2 seconds left. And following a timeout, Scottsboro was unable to foul before time expired.
Gray led Fort Payne with 10 points, making all six free-throw attempts. Graidin Haas scored eight points, Crane added seven points and Anna Kate Akins had six points.
Holland finished with 11 points for Scottsboro, Jadaya Edmondson scored eight points and Lexie Bennett had seven points.
