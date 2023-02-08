Fort Payne’s track and field teams completed the season at the 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham last weekend.
In Class 6A competition across the two-day state meet, the Fort Payne girls 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes and Abigail Vega placed third (9:53.02).
Aubrey Evans placed fourth in the girls high jump with a leap of 5 feet.
On the boys’ side, Skyler Cody posted a fourth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (8.52), and the 4x800-meter relay team of Lane Pilotte, Ian Norman, Pablo Rodriguez and Samuel Moses placed fourth (8:26.47).
Fort Payne’s results from the 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, with athlete, time and place:
Girls
400-meter dash
Ruthie Jones, 10th, 1:01.40
800-meter run
Anahi Barboza, 11th, 2:23.53
3200-meter run
Kyndal Hughes, ninth, 12:01.54
60-meter hurdles
Lydie Varnadore, 10th, 10.19
4x400-meter relay
Ruthie Jones, Lydie Varnadore, Sophia Trammell and Anahi Barboza, fifth, 4:11.47
4x800-meter relay
Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes and Abigail Vega, third, 9:53.02
High jump
Aubrey Evans, fourth, 5-0
Lydie Varnadore, 11th, 4-10
Triple jump
Lydie Varnadore, sixth, 33-7.25
Aubrey Evans, eighth, 32-10.5
Shot put
Mckeena Jackson, ninth, 29-9.5
Boys
60-meter hurdles
Skyler Cody, fourth, 8.52
4x400-meter relay
Ryder Griggs, Tyler Anthony, Ian Norman and Skyler Cody, ninth, 3:39.32
4x800-meter relay
Lane Pilotte, Ian Norman, Pablo Rodriguez and Samuel Moses, fourth, 8:26.47
Pole vault
Ryder Griggs, 10th, 12-0
Shot put
Caden Kilgore, ninth, 42-4.5
Other top performances from last weekend:
• Calera senior Braylyn Farrington won the 400-meter dash in the 6A meet at 47.94 to break the state indoor mark (48.11) set by Hoover’s Marlon Humphrey in 2013. Saraland’s Ryan Williams finished second to Farrington with a 49.43 time.
• Farrington had the best the 60-meter dash time (6.96) in the prelims, but Clay-Chalkville junior Jaylen Mbakwe, who qualified second for the finals with a 6.99 time, won the gold clocking 6.84 in the finals – just 4/100ths of a second off the AHSAA 6A indoor state meet record. Saraland’s Williams took second place at 6.92 and Farrington was third at 6.97.
• Junior Harley McNeal of Northridge set a 6A indoor state meet record in the girls’ 400-meter dash, finishing at 55.78 to eclipse the old record (56.18) set by Hoover’s Joy Maneice-Marbury at the 2012 state meet.
• Homewood pole vaulter Brooke Walden established a record in the girls’ 6A pole vault with a winning height of 12 feet, 3 inches – breaking the old record (12-01.75) she set in 2022.
• Saraland’s Morgan Davis broke her own CrossPlex record in the Class 6A long jump (19-03.75) set earlier this season with a state record leap of 19-05 to win the event Friday. That effort broke the 6A indoor state meet record (18-07.25) set by Toyin Augustus of Grissom 25 years earlier in 1997 and is now the all-time mark for indoor track in the AHSAA.
• St. Paul’s Episcopal triple jumper Janie Ford, a sophomore, won the 6A shot put championship with a winning throw of 39 feet, 4 1/2 inches – only 12 inches shy of the state indoor 6A record of 40-04 3/4 set by Spain Park’s Simone Charley in 2013.
• Davis, Saraland’s outstanding senior sprinter, had the top time in the Class 6A indoor girls’ 60-meter dash prelims at 7.56 seconds and won the finals with a personal-best 7.53 time – also just 4/100ths of a second off the 6A indoor girls’ record (7.49) established by Woodlawn’s Jayla Kirkland in 2014.
• Auburn sophomore T.J. Autrey captured the Class 7A high jump title by clearing a 7A indoor state meet record 6 feet, 9 1/4 inches to break the previous record (6-09) set by Oak Mountain’s Trey Allen at the 2019 state meet. Allen set the overall state record during the 2019 regular season by clearing 7 feet.
• In one of the day’s final events, Scottsboro senior Maddox Hamm cleared 17 feet to set new Class 4A/5A and all-class state indoor meet records in the pole vault.
• Senior Adam Taylor of Priceville won a highly competitive Class 4A/5A boys 800-meter race with a 1:56.25 time. Three others were bunched right behind him, Scottsboro’s Evan Hill (1:58.17), John Carroll Catholic sophomore Sebastian Guerrero (1:58.43) and John Carroll junior Arthur Langley (1:57.78).
• Scottsboro’s Evan Hill rebounded in a big way in the Class 4A/5A boys’ 1600-meter finals. He ran the distance in 4:21.47 to set a new Class 4A/5A state indoor record. The old mark was established by Matthew Estopinal of Randolph at the 2018 state indoor meet at the CrossPlex.
• Arab junior Bryant Beuoy staved off a strong finish by Ramsay junior Curtis Lewis to win the 400-meter dash race in Class 4A/5A. His winning time was 50.11 and Lewis was right behind at 50.36.
• In the Class 7A girls’ 400-meter dash race, Hoover finished 1-2 with senior Gabrielle Washington winning with a 55.81 time. Runner-up Daisy Luna, a freshman, gave hope for the future with a time of 56.21 time, just 2 seconds off the state record with three years of competition remaining.
• Hoover’s boys also took 1-2 in the 400-meter dash with junior Dallas Beck winning the event with a 49.09 time, and sophomore DeMarcus Gardner was second at 49.12 – 3/100ths of a second off his teammate’s pace.
• Auburn’s Patrick Sweeney won the ambulatory shot put with an indoor state meet record 22 feet, 8 inches. He set the original record in 2022 with a 21-foot toss.
• Hoover broke the girls 4x200-meter relay record with a time of 1:39.35. It set a new 7A and all-classification record, which had been set by Hoover in 2016 with a time of 1:40.91. The record-setting time was run by the team of Taylor Canada, Daisy Luna, JeBreiya Chapman and Gabrielle Washington.
• Vestavia Hills broke the 4x800-meter relay record with a time of 7:57.02. That beat the all-class record of 7:57.91 set by Smiths Station in 2007 and the 7A record of 7:47.923 run by Mountain Brook in 2016. The record-setting time was run by the team of David Howard, Max Armstrong, Mitchell Schaef and Alex Leath.
• Hoover took 1-2 in the Class 7A 60-meter dash with Jay Avery winning with a 6.96 time. The senior edged out fellow senior teammate Khaalid Ruffin, who crossed the finish line with a 6.98 time.
• Avery also won the triple jump with a leap of 47 feet, 3/4 inches and was runner-up in the long jump.
