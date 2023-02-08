Fort Payne’s track and field teams completed the season at the 2023 AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham last weekend.

In Class 6A competition across the two-day state meet, the Fort Payne girls 4x800-meter relay team of Anahi Barboza, Madison Wright, Kyndal Hughes and Abigail Vega placed third (9:53.02).

