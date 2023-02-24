Dax Varnadore doubled on three hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Nolan Fowler scattered three hits with an RBI and a run scored, as Fort Payne erupted for 16 hits in a 12-0 shutout win against Chattooga (Ga.) in Summerville, Ga., on Thursday.

Brannon Oliver tripled on two hits and plated a run, Luke Patton doubled on two hits and drove in a run and Ryker Shankles doubled on two hits with an RBI for the Wildcats (2-1). Blake Griggs doubled and drove in two runs, Eli Lilly scored two runs with an RBI and Kyle Caminiti plated three runs. 

