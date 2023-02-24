Dax Varnadore doubled on three hits with two RBIs and a run scored and Nolan Fowler scattered three hits with an RBI and a run scored, as Fort Payne erupted for 16 hits in a 12-0 shutout win against Chattooga (Ga.) in Summerville, Ga., on Thursday.
Brannon Oliver tripled on two hits and plated a run, Luke Patton doubled on two hits and drove in a run and Ryker Shankles doubled on two hits with an RBI for the Wildcats (2-1). Blake Griggs doubled and drove in two runs, Eli Lilly scored two runs with an RBI and Kyle Caminiti plated three runs.
On the mound for the Wildcats, Shankles sat six Chattooga batters and walked one while surrendering no runs on five hits in five innings of the win. Ethan McElhaney tossed two innings, striking out five and walking none while giving up one hit and no runs.
Sam Forsyth and Aidan McGuire posted two hits apiece for the Indians. Haign Stephens took the loss in four innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs with four strikeouts and three walks.
Geraldine 13, Ider 3 —
Garrett Christie sat four and walked one while allowing five hits and three runs in a complete-game effort, as Geraldine opened the season by beating Ider in five innings in Geraldine on Thursday.
Eli Slaton doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Bulldogs. Brodie Norwood drove in two runs and Kobe Hill contributed a double.
Ider’s Bryan Bass had two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Skylar Haney added two hits. Griffin Weldon tossed 1 1/3 innings of the loss, allowing eight earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
The Bulldogs pulled ahead 6-0 in the first inning and led 9-1 through two innings.
Fyffe 11, Gaylesville 1 —
Jake Wooden produced three hits while surrendering one run on three hits with three walks and two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings on the mound in Fyffe’s rout of Gaylesville in Fyffe on Thursday.
Aubrey Baker drove in two runs on three hits for the Red Devils (1-2) in their home opener, while Trenton Rowell registered two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Tucker Wilks scored two runs on two hits. Will Arnold scored a run on two hits, Bentley Coffey produced two hits with an RBI and a run scored and Carter Wilborn chipped in an RBI and two runs.
Layden Bradley led the Trojans at the plate with two hits and a run scored, and Briley Mitchell added an RBI. Jeremiah Yarbrough took the loss in three innings of work, allowing nine hits for seven runs with three walks and two strikeouts.
Plainview 7, Section 3 —
Logan Payne drove in a run on a triple and Trey Rutledge added a double on two hits, as Plainview downed Section in its 2023 home opener at First Southern State Bank Field at RTI Stadium in Rainsville on Thursday.
The Bears (2-2) grabbed a 4-2 advantage in the opening inning and scored the game’s last two runs in the third frame.
Plainview’s Trey Rutledge doubled on two hits and plated a run, Braden Haymon scored two runs on two hits and Ephan Benjume and Eli Sampson each recorded an RBI and scored a run. Cy Traylor earned the win on the mound in four innings, tossing five strikeouts and walking two while giving up three runs on six hits.
Noah Davis took the loss for the Lions, allowing eight hits for seven runs with five strikeouts and two walks. Jacob Stringer drove in a run on two hits.
Section 18, Crossville 4 —
Jesus Garcia doubled and Noah Causey drove in two runs for Crossville in a home loss to Section on Tuesday.
Caleb Causey tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering 16 runs on nine hits while striking out three and walking six for Crossville.
Dillan Pope allowed four runs on two hits, walking three and striking out two for Section. At the plate, he doubled twice with an RBI and three runs scored.
Collinsville 7, Plainview 5 —
Mason McAteer went 4 for 5 and plated two runs and Collinsville staved off Plainview’s comeback attempt in Collinsville on Tuesday.
Jeremiah Killian doubled with two RBIs, Keaton DeBoard doubled and scored a run and Dawson Cothran doubled on two hits with an RBI and a run scored for the Panthers (2-0). Gavin Lang picked up the win in three innings on the mound, striking out six, walking one and surrendering no runs on three hits.
For the Bears (1-2), Logan Payne batted 3 for 4 and Grant Hampton drove in two runs on two hits, as Braxton Henson allowed five hits and runs while walking five and striking out two in two innings of the loss.
The Panthers pushed across four runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 5-0 lead before Plainview scored its first run in the fourth frame, adding three more in the fifth inning and another in the sixth.
Sylvania 9, Fort Payne 8 —
Will Gant hit a three-RBI double, Eli Mattox struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings and Sylvania opened the regular season with a nine-inning win at Fort Payne on Monday.
Trailing 6-2 entering the top of the fifth inning, the Rams (1-0) tallied four runs to knot the score. The game remained a stalemate until the ninth inning, where Sylvania pushed across three runs to Fort Payne’s two.
Gavin Chambers doubled on two hits with two RBIs and a run scored for the Rams. Braiden Thomas batted 3 for 5 and plated two runs and Jonah Gurley scored two runs on two hits with an RBI. Mattox surrendered seven hits and two runs with a walk.
For the Wildcats (1-1), Brannon Oliver recorded two triples and a double in five at-bats and drove in a run. Eli Lilly tripled on three hits with two RBIs and three runs scored, Nolan Fowler tripled on three hits with an RBI and a run scored and Dax Varnadore added two hits. Oliver tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with four strikeouts and no walks, and Ethan McElhaney retired four Sylvania batters with no walks while giving up two hits and runs across three innings.
Ider 10, Valley Head 7 —
Ider’s Tyler Brewer struck out 10 and walked six while allowing six hits and seven runs in a complete-game outing against Valley Head in Ider on Monday.
Brewer doubled on two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Hornets’ Game 2 win of a home doubleheader. Skylar Haney hit two doubles on three hits with an RBI and a run scored, Brock Smith doubled on two hits with an RBI and two runs scored and Camden Cloud doubled with a run scored. Landon Traylor drove in a run on two hits and Griffin Weldon drove in a run.
Valley Head’s Eian Bain tripled with two RBIs and a run scored, and Braden Busby and Aiden Logan each contributed a triple with an RBI and a run scored. Keller Sweeney added an RBI and a run scored and Chase Thomas drove in a run. Sweeney took the loss on the mound in two innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Noah Hulgan sat seven Ider batters and walked three while giving up four hits and two runs in four innings.
Ider (1-3) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to win, pushing across a decisive seven runs in the sixth inning and compiling 14 hits.
Valley Head (0-3) registered seven hits and left seven runners on base.
In Game 1, Ider fell behind early against Gaston and took a 15-0 loss in five innings. Bryan Bass recorded the Hornets’ lone hit and Will Davis took the loss on the mound in two innings, surrendering eight hits for 10 runs with three strikeouts and one walk.
Gaston 15, Valley Head 4 —
Eian Bain, Marco Mendoza, Brant Smith and Aiden Logan each registered a double for Valley Head in a five-inning loss to Gaston on Monday.
Chase Thomas lasted 1 2/3 innings on the mound for the Tigers; he gave up nine runs on five hits, struck out two and walked four. Bain walked five, retired three and allowed six runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Bain, Mendoza, Logan and Keller Sweeney each scored a run for Valley Head, while Logan and Smith each contributed an RBI.
Collinsville 17, Crossville 1 —
Jordan Coker blasted a solo home run across left field in the Panthers’ rout of Crossville in five innings in Collinsville on Monday.
Coker’s deep shot lifted Collinsville to a 5-0 advantage in the bottom of the first inning. He finished with two RBIs, as the Panthers drove in six additional runs in the third frame and another six in the fourth inning.
Mason McAteer pitched three innings, retiring eight and walking none while giving up no hits or runs for Collinsville. Will Edmondson and Dawson Cothran each doubled and scored a run. Jeremiah Killian drove in three runs on two hits, and Jameson Coker had two RBIs on two hits with two runs scored.
Crossville’s lone run came in the fourth inning when Noah Causey scored on a Jesus Garcia fly ball to left field with two outs in play. Causey walked six while striking out two, giving up 11 runs on six hits in three innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.