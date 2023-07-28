Ider High School and Collinsville High School each welcomed young student-athletes to respective skills camps this week.
Ider hosted a three-day basketball camp devoted to fundamental instruction from Ider varsity basketball coaches and players; the camp began Monday.
Collinsville’s volleyball program hosted campers for a skills camp Tuesday. The camp featured instruction from Collinsville varsity coaches and players.
