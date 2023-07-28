Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern DeKalb County through 145 PM CDT... At 114 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sand Rock, or 7 miles southwest of Little River Canyon National Preserve. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Dog Town and Little River Canyon NP. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH