Penalties and muscle cramps hampered the season opener between Crossville and Ider.
After a third-quarter safety gave the Hornets the lead, their defense fought through all of the adversity and delivered the winning stop in the final seconds to secure an 8-6 victory at Ider High School’s Wayne C. Hardman Stadium on Saturday night.
The Hornets (1-0) snapped a 6-6 tie when a snap whistled high and into the end zone for a safety with 3:14 to go in the third period.
At the end of a scoreless fourth quarter, Ider’s defense pushed Crossville (0-1) back to its goal line and tackled quarterback Caleb Causey on a fourth-down scramble to seal the win in the final seconds.
Riley Edwards made his head-coaching debut for Crossville. Edwards spent the last two seasons as a Lions assistant coach, taking over after the resignation of Josh Traylor this spring. Crossville went 0-10 last season.
The Lions’ opening drive in Saturday night’s season opener was their most successful first-half series, reaching Ider’s 36-yard line in four plays.
But the early offensive movement was interrupted when Ider’s Bryan Bass collected a Causey fumble at the 36-yard-line on a third-and-6 play.
The Hornets used eight plays to score at the 5:09 mark of the opening period, capped by a 1-yard bulldozing run by Luke Hannah. The extra-point kick attempt failed.
Ider constructed a six-play drive that spanned 33 yards early in the second quarter. Crossville’s defense held tight and stalled the Hornets on a fourth-and-2 at 20 yards from the end zone.
The Hornets scrambled to set up a field-goal try in the closing seconds, but the kick drove wide left as time expired.
Steven Juan put the Lions on the scoreboard with 8:52 remaining in the third quarter. On a first-and-10 play from the Ider 40, Juan took a handoff from Causey to the right side of the offensive line before cutting up the middle and racing through the defensive backfield for a score. The ensuing 2-point conversion run attempt failed and the game remained tied at 6.
Ider hosts Asbury on Friday.
Crossville visits Collinsville on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.