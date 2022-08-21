Penalties and muscle cramps hampered the season opener between Crossville and Ider.

After a third-quarter safety gave the Hornets the lead, their defense fought through all of the adversity and delivered the winning stop in the final seconds to secure an 8-6 victory at Ider High School’s Wayne C. Hardman Stadium on Saturday night.

