Red Devils burn rival Bears 35-0

FYFFE – Class 2A’s No. 1-ranked Fyffe Red Devils have now topped rival Plainview 11 consecutive years after Friday’s 35-0 win at Long-Ridgeway Stadium.
Fyffe tailback Ike Rowell started the Red Devils’ rout with a 20-yard touchdown run less than a minute into the game. Brody Dalton followed with his first of five PATs to make the score 7-0 early.
After a quick stop by the Red Devil defense, quarterback Zach Pyron called his own number and scored on a 7-yard touchdown carry to make the lead 14-0 with 5:16 left in the first.
Fyffe’s defense then got in on the scoring spree a play later when Justin Stiefel intercepted a Plainview pass and returned it all the way back for a 31-yard score to stretch the lead to 21-0.
After another defensive stop, Rowell capped off the Red Devils’ dominant start with a 28-yard dash to the end zone to make the lead 28-0 with 1:20 left to go in the first quarter.
Fyffe added one final score when Pyron raced past the Bears’ defense on his way to a 58-yard touchdown run.
Neither team scored in the second half as Fyffe’s defense kept the shutout intact.
The Red Devils outgained Plainview 312-113 and averaged over 10 yards per carry in the win.
Rowell finished with 107 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Pyron followed with 102 yards and two scores on seven carries. Pyron also intercepted a pass on defense and returned it four yards.
Kyle Dukes and Malachi Mize each recorded a sack for Fyffe’s defense.
Brody McCurdy led the Bears with 32 yards rushing and Marcos Vegas led Plainview’s defense with six tackles and fumble recovery that he returned for 18 yards.
Fyffe hosts Sand Rock in regional action next week. Plainview is off next week and will travel to face Brindlee Mountain on Oct. 11.
