The top-ranked kicker in the country in the Class of 2022 has committed to the University of Auburn.
Fort Payne rising senior Alex McPherson posted his commitment to the Tigers on his social media accounts Tuesday night.
McPherson, a five-star recruit by 24/7Sports’ rankings, chose Auburn over other Southeastern Conference teams Georgia, Florida and Texas A&M.
“First, I would like to thank my family and friends who have guided me and supported me through my whole recruiting process,” McPherson posted Tuesday. “I especially want to thank my Mom and Dad for all the sacrifices they have made to get me to where I am today. Next, I would like to thank my coaches for developing me as an athlete and as a person! I would like to thank Jamie Kohl and his staff at Kohl’s Kicking who have helped me tremendously through the recruiting process and have given me many amazing opportunities and have help (sic) me grow as a player! Finally, I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to all the coaches and staff from all the other universities that have recruited me!
“I would like to thank Coach Harsin, Coach Watts, and Coach Tallan and the rest of the staff at Auburn for recruiting me as a player but also as a person! With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to Auburn University!”
McPherson became Auburn’s fourth commitment during this recruiting cycle and the Tigers’ first commitment since February.
Competing in his final Kohl’s Kicking Camp in May, McPherson put his top-ranked kicking ability on display, notching the win in the kickoff competition, as well as multiple wins in Kohl’s Underclassman Challenge. He made a 65-yard field goal during the challenges.
McPherson’s profile page on the Kohl’s website described the Fort Payne rising senior as having “the talent and mind frame to be successful at the next level as a kicker who can punt in college. McPherson has a quiet confidence which should help him throughout his career.”
McPherson’s older brother, Evan, was also a kicker at Fort Payne before becoming the kicker for the University of Florida and getting selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 NFL Draft. Evan became the 149th overall pick in the fifth round of this year’s draft. He was selected to join the professional ranks on Saturday, May 1.
Fort Payne is scheduled to play a jamboree game at Guntersville on Thursday, Aug. 12, when McPherson will likely make his 2021 senior season debut. The Wildcats begin the regular season by hosting Athens on Friday, Aug. 20.
