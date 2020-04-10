Scholar-athlete Davis looks to next challenge after senior season ends

FORT PAYNE — Fort Payne senior Harrison Davis has always heard that the last semester of a senior’s year goes by quickly.
Davis’ final semester as a high school student-athlete went by faster than any other.
With growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, schools across the country, including DeKalb County, were forced to close. For Davis, it meant an end to everyday mingling at Fort Payne High School and his high school golf career.
“I was really looking forward to competing for a state championship as a team,” Davis said. “To have that opportunity taken away, it’s tough.”
Although his final season at Fort Payne was cut short, Davis can find some solace in knowing his work as a student-athlete didn’t go unrecognized. He was named a Class 6A Bryant-Jordan regional scholar-athlete winner and will be acknowledged during a live-streaming broadcast at 6 p.m. Monday.
Davis will be among 52 senior student-athletes awarded for their academic and athletic work during the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete Awards banquet. The broadcast feed will be made available free to all cable providers and will also be available via live-streaming at the following convenient links: www.bryantjordan.org; www.ahsaa.com; www.ashof.org; www.nfhsnetwork.com.
“It is truly an honor to be representing DeKalb County. I am extremely thankful for this opportunity,” Davis said.
The Bryant-Jordan Program, named in honor of legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, annually recognizes one student-athlete from each of the eight AHSAA districts in Classes 1A-6A and one from each of the four districts in Class 7A in the Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award category and the Bryant-Jordan Scholar-Athlete category.
Each regional winner is presented a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation.
Other Class 6A scholar-athlete regional winners joining Davis include: Daphne’s Lillie Yazdi, Eufaula’s Davis Wingate, Wetumpka’s Isaac Stubbs, Pelham’s Erin Long, Homewood’s Harrison Massie, Pell City’s Harper Bell and Muscle Shoals’ Fallon Haley.
Fort Payne principal Brian Jett said he nominated Davis for the honor several months ago after seeing his hard work and dedication to academics and golf.
Davis earned a Class 6A individual state championship during his playing career at Fort Payne.
“He is a state champion but also gives time to keep his grades above a 4.0 (GPA),” Jett said of Davis.
Davis is among the top 10 academically in Fort Payne’s Class of 2020.
“I’m just so proud for (Davis) to represent Fort Payne High School at the area, regional and state level with the Bryant-Jordan scholarship,” Jett said. “He is an outstanding young man.”
Davis signed a letter of intent to continue his academic and golf career with Mississippi State in November. When he first visited the university, Davis said he and his dad were the only ones able to go, but made another visit with his mom. He said they went to a basketball game and toured the campus and golf facilities.
Davis said his favorite school subject is math and plans to major in business finance. But with his interest in anatomy, added that he could pursue something in the medical field.
While at Fort Payne, Davis was a part of the student council, Key Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Students Against Destructive Decisions. He served as a student council officer for all four years.
Before statewide restrictions increased, Davis was staying ready for the possible resumption of the high school spring sports season by hitting the golf course with friends.
“This break has basically cancelled everything. It is weird to think that my next tournament could be in June or July,” he said.
