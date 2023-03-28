Abby Williams swatted a three-run home run and tallied six RBIs, as Plainview rolled past Livingston Academy (Tenn.) 22-4 in four innings at Riverdale High School’s 21st-annual Southern Warrior Classic at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn., last Saturday afternoon.
Williams registered two doubles on three hits and plated four runs, as the Bears (17-0) turned a 7-1 second-inning lead into a 17-1 advantage following a 10-run scoring outburst in the third.
Mia Tidmore scored five runs on three hits, including two doubles, with three RBIs. Mallory Lindsey and Faith Odom each doubled and drove in two runs, and Hannah Regula doubled with an RBI. Shianne Parker pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits.
Bailey Hutchinson doubled for Livingston Academy, while Emma Poston allowed 10 runs on seven hits across 2 1/3 innings.
Regula belted two homers and drove in five runs in Plainview’s 13-1 victory against Central Magnet (Tenn.) in four innings earlier Saturday. Williams doubled on three hits with three RBIs, Tidmore doubled on two hits with three runs scored and Lindsey drove in two runs with a double. Parker struck out three and surrendered three runs in a complete game.
Tidmore homered on two hits and drove in two runs, as the Bears downed Carterville (Ill.) 7-1 in five innings Saturday. Jada Hampton doubled on two hits with an RBI, and Chloe Hatch scattered three hits with two RBIs. Lily Boswell sat 10 and allowed four hits and one run in four innings.
Sylvania 18, Section 2
Alysia Ferguson homered and drove in three runs, Kyndell Sammons struck out eight and allowed one hit in a complete game and Sylvania crushed Section last Saturday.
Molly Weaver drove in four runs on two hits, including a double, for the Rams (14-8). Harlee Turner doubled on two hits with an RBI, Sammons doubled on three hits with three RBIs and Lexi Parnell added a double.
Sylvania collected 17 hits while leaving five runners stranded on base.
Danville 6, Collinsville 2
Ella Coker and Kristina Johnson each recorded a double in Collinsville’s loss to Danville last Saturday.
Tyla Tatum tossed a complete game, giving up eight hits for the Panthers (0-11).
Adily Alberti homered and Mckinley McCaghren added a triple and a double for Danville. Hanah Tillman tossed a complete game; she allowed six hits and struck out three.
Madison Academy 4, Fyffe 0
Katie Edge recorded Fyffe’s lone hits and surrendered six hits in a complete-game loss to Madison Academy last Saturday.
Cataryna Schreiber struck out 11 and walked two in a complete game for the Mustangs. Abigail Boyd homered on three hits with an RBI, and Rachael Andrews doubled.
The Red Devils dropped to 6-12.
Giles County 8, Ider 2
Julie Mavity doubled and Reece Jones produced two RBIs, as Ider fell behind early and couldn’t catch up against Giles County (Tenn.) last Saturday.
Miklyn Troxtel allowed nine hits in a complete-game outing for the Hornets (11-9).
Marie Bodily doubled and drove in two runs for the Bobcats. Chloe Norwood drove in two runs on two hits, and Kenzie Tate scattered two hits with a run scored. Karson Brown surrendered four hits in a complete game.
Last Friday, Maddie Johnson drove in two runs on three hits, and Brynley Traylor struck out four while allowing five hits in a complete game for Ider in a 6-4 win against Clements. Mavity doubled on two hits and scored two runs, Makinley Traylor doubled on two hits and plated two runs and Jones doubled with an RBI.
Clements’ Raley McGill homered and Savannah Thompson doubled with an RBI and a run scored. Sarah Jo Moss gave up nine hits in a complete game.
In a 5-1 loss to Brewer earlier last Friday, Ider’s Makinley Traylor doubled and Johnson allowed five hits while striking out two and walking three in a complete game.
Breia Rusk, Gracie Lawrence and Abby Summerford recorded a double apiece for the Patriots. Lawrence tossed a complete game; she struck out five and gave up three hits.
NSM 7, Valley Head 2
Valley Head’s Harleigh Morgan struck out seven and gave up six hits in a complete-game outing against North Sand Mountain last Friday.
Olivia Harrison and Ava Harrison each doubled in a runner for the Tigers.
Cheyenne Boatner drove in three runs on two hits, including a triple, for the Bison. Kendall Williamson struck out nine and surrendered four runs in a complete game.
Plainview 17, Zion Christian 3
Jada Hampton hit a home run and a double, Mia Tidmore drove in three runs with two doubles and Plainview cruised past Zion Christian Academy (Tenn.), capping last Friday’s run at Riverdale High School’s 21st-annual Southern Warrior Classic at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Graidin Haas tallied four hits, including two doubles, with an RBI for the Bears (14-0). Abby Williams doubled twice with an RBI, and Kadie Brooks and Hannah Regula doubled and drove in two hits apiece. Lily Boswell struck out six and allowed no runs on one hit in 2 1/3 innings.
In a 16-4 rout of Wayne County (Tenn.) earlier last Friday, Tidmore drove in four runs with two doubles. Brooks doubled twice with an RBI and Williams knocked a double on four hits and drove in three runs. Shianne Parker struck out four and surrendered six hits in a complete game.
Boswell delivered 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine in the Bears’ 8-6 triumph against Gibson Southern in Plainview’s first tournament game in Murfreesboro last Friday. Williams homered and doubled with four hits and drove in four runs, and Chloe Hatch homered and drove in three runs.
Fyffe 8, Ohatchee 4
Briley Byrum doubled on two hits with an RBI, Elli Stone and Livia Cowart each drove in two runs and Fyffe pulled away from Ohatchee last Friday.
Nevaeh Smith plated two runs for the Red Devils (6-11). Kendra Fay gave up four runs on one hit in 1 1/3 innings, and Katie Edge surrendered five hits and no runs while striking out two in 2 2/3 innings.
Hannah Fitch allowed eight hits in a complete game in the circle for the Indians; she added two hits at the plate.
In a 6-5 loss to New Hope earlier Friday, Cowart doubled and scored a run for Fyffe. Stone registered two hits and drove in two runs, while Brindlee Walston scattered two hits and scored a run. Edge lasted 2 1/3 innings, striking out two, walking five and allowing two runs on no hits.
Sylvania 11, Valley Head 0
Kyndell Sammons struck out four and allowed no runs on one hit across four innings, as Sylvania blanked Valley Head last Friday.
Sammons and Alysia Ferguson each doubled and drove in a run for the Rams (13-8). Harlee Turner and Makayla Wright drove in two runs apiece, and Anna Murdock plated three runs.
The Tigers’ Harleigh Morgan and Ava Harrison each had a hit. Adleigh Lockett pitched a complete game, giving up eight hits.
East Limestone 6, Collinsville 0
Sophia Wills surrendered three runs on five hits while striking out two in three innings of Collinsville’s loss to East Limestone last Friday.
Tyla Tatum and Gracie Griggs accounted for each of Collinsville’s two hits.
Kailey Matthews slugged a home run on two hits with three RBIs for East Limestone, and Lara Looney had two hits with a run scored.
In Collinsville’s 5-0 loss to Grissom earlier last Friday, Tatum tossed a complete game, giving up four hits with one strikeout and three walks. Ella Coker, Chloe Davis and Rylee Tillery had Collinsville’s three hits.
Sarah Keeling, Candice Chambers and Taylor Pellem finished with a double apiece for Grissom.
