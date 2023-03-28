Abby Williams swatted a three-run home run and tallied six RBIs, as Plainview rolled past Livingston Academy (Tenn.) 22-4 in four innings at Riverdale High School’s 21st-annual Southern Warrior Classic at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, Tenn., last Saturday afternoon.

Williams registered two doubles on three hits and plated four runs, as the Bears (17-0) turned a 7-1 second-inning lead into a 17-1 advantage following a 10-run scoring outburst in the third.

