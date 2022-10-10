Playoff seeding is on the line for DeKalb County teams as the AHSAA enters Week 8.
The lineup features a marquee matchup in Class 2A-Region 7 with undefeated and top-ranked Fyffe traveling to Pisgah for a duel of top-10 teams.
At Valley Head, the undefeated Tigers look to remain perfect as Woodville visits for a 1A-Region 7 game.
In 3A-Region 6 action, Geraldine travels to play reigning 3A state champion Piedmont.
Meanwhile, Crossville and Cornerstone Christian Academy are off this week.
A sampling of the week ahead:
Fyffe at Pisgah —
The Big Red Machine keeps churning as Pisgah awaits at Sam Kenimer Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
No. 1 Fyffe (7-0, 5-0 2A-Region 7) posted a season-high offensive output in last week’s 70-14 rout of Sand Rock. Brodie Hicks scoring runs of 64 and 34 yards, respectively, along with a 58-yard touchdown pass by Blake Dobbins and Owen Blackwell’s 64-yard kickoff return for a score were a few highlights from the Red Devils’ monstrous win.
Last Friday in Higdon, Pisgah rolled past North Sand Mountain 41-14. The Eagles, ranked fifth in 2A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association state high school football rankings last week, improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the region standings.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website, Fyffe and Pisgah haven’t played on record since October 2005, when Fyffe won 42-8. The Red Devils maintain a 16-13-1 all-time record in the series.
Woodville at Valley Head —
After climbing to No. 5 in the 1A state rankings last week, Valley Head took care of business at Appalachian, pulling off a hard-fought 34-28 win.
The Tigers (7-0, 6-0 1A-Region 7) return home to host Woodville at 7 p.m. Friday.
Eian Bain scored a game-winning 1-yard touchdown run with 57 seconds left in regulation to lift the Tigers past Appalachian last week. Bain finished with a game-high 337 yards rushing with three rushing touchdowns and another passing score of 25 yards to Chase Thomas.
As Woodville (2-6, 0-5) visits this week, the Tigers will have a chance to post their fourth straight win in the series. Valley Head won 46-8 last year and maintains a 12-4 record against the Panthers, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Panthers are coming off a 49-8 loss against Decatur Heritage Christian Academy — Valley Head beat Decatur Heritage 57-35 last month.
Geraldine at Piedmont —
It’s not every week a team gets a shot at knocking off the reigning state champions of their classification — even if it’s just for one regular-season game.
Geraldine has the opportunity to notch another signature win for its program Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff at Piedmont Field of Champions.
Piedmont, ranked No. 3 in 3A last week, defeated Glencoe 45-10 last Friday to improve to 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the region standings.
Piedmont has beaten Geraldine in each of their previous five matchups, including a 35-14 triumph in 2019.
Jaxon Colvin rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, and Caleb Hall added 61 yards rushing in Geraldine’s 16-13 victory against Westbrook Christian Academy at Coolidge Isbell Field last Friday.
Hokes Bluff at Sylvania —
The Rams aim to notch their fourth 3A-Region 6 win and rebound from last week’s loss to Plainview when Hokes Bluff visits Sylvania at 7 p.m. Friday
Sylvania (5-2, 3-2 3A-Region 6) surrendered a 17-point halftime lead in a 33-30 loss at First State Bank Field in Rainsville last Thursday night. Aiden Parham rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns, Braiden Thomas had 69 yards rushing with a touchdown and Conner Andrade kicked a 34-yard field goal.
In four recorded meetings dating back to 1963, Sylvania has never beaten Hokes Bluff. The Eagles prevailed 35-12 in the previous matchup in September 2001, all according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society’s website.
The Eagles dropped to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in region play following last week’s 21-7 loss to Ohatchee. Sylvania topped Ohatchee 42-14 last month.
Sand Rock at Ider —
Amid a six-game slide, the Hornets look to recover as Sand Rock visits Wayne C. Hardman Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Wildcats (2-6, 2-4) got rocked by top-ranked Fyffe, 70-14, at home last week. They maintain a 15-8 series advantage against Ider, having won the last six meetings, including a 20-14 win in 2019.
At Chad Hawkins Stadium last Friday, Ider's Daniel Greeson had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He set up the other Ider score with a 57-yard kickoff return to Collinsville’s 28-yard line in a 41-12 defeat. The loss dropped the Hornets to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in region play.
Plainview at Westbrook Christian —
The season’s second win was a wild one for Plainview.
On the heels of a stunning comeback victory, the Bears hit the road for their penultimate 3A-Region 6 game of the year at Westbrook Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.
Brayden Lingerfelt kicked the game-winning 25-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining in regulation to cap the Bears’ furious 17-point rally in a 33-30 victory against Sylvania last Friday night in Rainsville. Dylan McCullough led Plainview’s rushing attack with 158 yards and three touchdowns.
Friday’s game will be the first meeting between the Plainview and Westbrook Christian programs.
Collinsville vs. Whitesburg Christian —
Collinsville seeks its fourth 2A-Region 7 win with a road game against Whitesburg Christian Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be played at Madison County Elementary in Gurley.
It will be the inaugural meeting between Collinsville and Whitesburg.
With a 4-3 overall record and a 2-3 mark in the region standings, the Warriors defeated Section 36-24 last week. Collinsville beat Section 34-14 last month.
Mason McAteer delivered two touchdown passes behind 176 yards, and rushed for 98 yards and two more touchdowns in Collinsville’s 41-12 homecoming win against Ider at Chad Hawkins Stadium last Friday night. Keaton DeBoard rushed 13 times for 125 yards and a score; he received an 80-yard pass for a touchdown and added a 27-yard kickoff return; on defense, he stopped an Ider drive with an interception and he booted Collinsville's only punt of the night for 31 yards.
The Panthers advanced their overall record to 5-2 and their region record to 3-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.