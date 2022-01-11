PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ider falls to Pisgah in overtime

Ider’s Hunter Robinson sank a 3-pointer with 7 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and finished with a team-high 23 points in the Hornets’ 71-68 loss to Pisgah at Ider High School on Friday night.
Trailing their Class 2A, Area 15 rival 57-47 to begin the fourth quarter, the Hornets (9-10, 0-4 2A, Area 15) rallied with 16 points in the final frame of regulation.
Robinson poured in 13 of his 23 points in the fourth, scoring all but three of his team’s points of the period. Austin Shirley added a 3-pointer during the stretch.
In overtime, Cohen Willoughby produced all five of Ider’s points. Meanwhile, Pisgah’s Jakob Kirby scored four points and Jake Hendricks made all four of his free-throw attempts to close the game.
Kirby led the Eagles (11-6, 2-2) with a game-high 25 points and Hendricks totaled 21 points.
Geraldine 68, Asbury 62:
Connor Johnson finished with a game-high 26 points as Geraldine toppled Asbury 68-62 at Geraldine High School on Saturday.
Jaxon Colvin scored 19 points with seven rebounds, Redick Smith added 12 points and five rebounds and Carlos Mann chipped in 12 assists, as the Bulldogs improved its record to 9-5 overall.
Stanisa Donovic led the Rams with 21 points, Dezmond Nichols had 11 points and Caleb Gentry 10 points.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 24-21. Asbury gained a narrow edge at halftime (38-37), before Geraldine pulled ahead 58-50 entering the fourth and sealed the game with key scores in the final minutes.
Glencoe 59, Collinsville 45:
Alex Garcia paced Collinsville with a game-high 23 points and Luke Henderson added eight points in a 59-45 loss at Glencoe on Saturday.
After holding a 28-25 halftime advantage, the Yellow Jackets outscored Collinsville 31-20 across the second half.
Wade Segrest scored 15 points for Glencoe, Andrew Greene had 11 points and Kade Kueny and Garrett Morgan each finished with nine points.
The Yellow Jackets shot 17 for 26 from the foul line, while Collinsville went 8 of 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.