The Fort Payne boys golf team fired a 321, finishing third at the Fort Payne Invitational at Terrapin Hills Country Club in Fort Payne on Tuesday.
The Fort Payne girls placed fourth at the annual event, finishing with their lowest team score of the year, carding a 309.
Stokes Latham was the low finisher for the Fort Payne boys with a 78 in a tie for seventh individually. JP Groat finished 10th with a 79, Tyler Coley shot an 81 and Blake Woods had an 83.
Cullman won the boys division with a score of 295 and Briarwood Christian (315) finished second. Cullman’s Will Drake was the overall winner in the boys division with a 1-under-par score of 70. Ben Shedd of Cullman was second with a 73, John Lunsford of Cullman was third with a score of 74, Sam Burns was fourth with a 75 and Levi Devries was fifth with a 77 — all five made the all-tournament team.
In the girls division, Fort Payne’s Madison Nix had a 96, Talula Belle Scott had a 101 and Sydney Northcutt had a 112.
Hewitt-Trussville won the girls division with a score of 251. Ellie Cothran from Cherokee County was the overall winner with a 79. Mary Charles Davis of Cullman was second with an 82, Kate Cost of Cullman and Morgan Hopper of Hewitt-Trussville tied for third with an 83; they were all members of the all-tournament team.
