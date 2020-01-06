DeKalb County’s 2019 All-County football team was released last week, with Collinsville quarterback Kaleb Jones highlighting the list as Player of the Year.
Fyffe quarterback Zach Pyron earned the county’s Offensive MVP and Fyffe linebacker Ty Bell earned Defensive MVP.
Here is the list of players named to 2019’s DeKalb County All-County football team:
Fyffe (15-0)
Ike Rowell, RB/DB
Malachi Mize, RB/LB
Caleb Lyles, OL/DL
DeVan Smith, OG
Brody Dalton, TE/DE
Justin Stiefel, P/DB
Eli Benefield, FB/LB
Hunter Gillilan, TE/DB
Honorable mention:
Chase Wooten, OL/DL
Kyle Dukes, TE/DE
Levi Carroll, O/DL
Collinsville (12-2)
Blake Sparks, LB
Jason Perez, K
Bryan Lopez, DE
TJ Osborn, DL
Calvin Willingham, OL
Myles Underwood, LB
Michael Tucker, RB
Honorable mention:
Isaac Tillery, OL
Garrett Skelton, WR
Dalton Hughes, S
Geraldine (8-5)
Jacob Hamilton, G
Tyler Hughes, C
Jackson Bearden, TE/LB
DJ Graham, QB/FS
Caleb Benefield, T
Kyle Thackerson, ATH
Sylvania (7-4)
Grant Atchley, OLB
Jordan Johnson, OL/TE
Riley Johnson, DE/TE
Caden Tuttle, OL/DL
Keenan Wilbanks, WR/FS
Honorable mention:
Gareth Anderson, RB/DB
Skylar Venable, OL
Brody Smith, QB
Sidney Dekker, OL/DL
Valley Head (6-5)
Jordan Burt, QB/FS
Marlonn Trinidad, RB/LB
Gabriel Boozer, OL/DL
Roder McMahan, RB/LB
Honorable mention:
Luke Harrison, OL/DL
Levi Demarco, OL/DL
Will Phillips, OL/DL
Plainview (3-7)
Corey Blair, WR/DB
Zeb Ferguson, WR/DB
Brody McCurdy, RB/DE
Honorable mention:
Saul Mil, DE
Noah White, QB/DB
Marcos Vega, LB
Logan Bell, ATH
Crossville (2-8)
Hunter Haston, LB
Ernesto Lopez, F
Alfonzo Lopez, G
Honorable mention:
Harley Hicks, TE
Javier Corona, OL
Noah Williams, ATH
Kolby Leslie, RB/DB
Ider (2-8)
Seth Hawkins, DB
Andy Holt, DL
Jesse Massey, LB
Honorable mention:
Ethan Barrett, OL/LB
Gavin Weldon, RB
Colton Crane, OL/DL
Matt Norman, QB/DB
