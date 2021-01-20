Jarrett Hill scored 24 points as No. 4 Sylvania used balanced scoring and overcame No. 5 Collinsville’s second-half rally to win 68-54 and advance to the DeKalb County Tournament’s semifinal round Tuesday night.
The Rams play No. 1 Plainview in the semifinal round at 6 p.m. Friday. Plainview advanced to the semis with an 83-40 win against No. 8 Valley Head.
Timothy Bullock scored 12 points and Clayton Wilks and Logan McCullough each contributed 10 points for the Rams, as Collinsville battled back from a 51-31 halftime deficit to pull within 11 points late in the third and within 12 points inside the last 2 minutes of regulation.
The Panthers made some crucial fourth-quarter defensive plays but couldn’t get some shots to fall and bring them within striking distance.
Billy Briggs stole a pass and scored a layup to pull the Panthers within 66-52 with 43 seconds left, before Bullock drew a foul and made two free throws to extend Sylvania’s lead to 16.
Colton Wills finished with a game-high 29 points and Jacob Jones added 12 points for the Panthers.
