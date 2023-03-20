The No. 1-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team picked up a pair of wins and a draw during its stint at the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn., last weekend.
The Wildcats, who became the top-ranked team in all state classifications, defeated Siegel (Tenn.) 4-1 last Saturday, after beating Sprayberry (Ga.) 1-0 last Friday and drawing with Nolensville (Tenn.) 1-1 last Thursday.
Against Siegel, Kai Stolp and Cristian Barrientos scored two goals apiece and Alexis Vega and Chris Rocha each contributed an assist for the Wildcats (16-2-2), who tallied 15 total shots (12 on goal). Eight of Siegel’s 15 shots were on target.
Against Sprayberry, Henry Aguilar assisted Alexis Vega with a first half goal. Fort Payne’s defense maintained a scoreless second half. The Wildcats amassed 14 shots (10 on goal), while Sprayberry finished with five shots on goal out of 12.
Against Nolensville, Stolp scored on an assist from Angel Vega in the second half and tied the game. The Wildcats blasted 16 of their 27 shots on goal. Nolensville found the net in the first half, finishing with just three shots on goal out of seven total.
Fort Payne travels to Southside-Gadsden at 7 p.m. Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.