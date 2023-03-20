The No. 1-ranked Fort Payne boys soccer team picked up a pair of wins and a draw during its stint at the Smoky Mountain Cup in Gatlinburg, Tenn., last weekend.

The Wildcats, who became the top-ranked team in all state classifications, defeated Siegel (Tenn.) 4-1 last Saturday, after beating Sprayberry (Ga.) 1-0 last Friday and drawing with Nolensville (Tenn.) 1-1 last Thursday.

