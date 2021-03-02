The Fort Payne Wildcats fell behind early in both games of a doubleheader loss against the Piedmont Bulldogs in Piedmont on Saturday afternoon.
In the Wildcats’ 13-1 Game 1 loss, they were limited to just two hits, but drew nine walks and left nine runners stranded in scoring position.
Brody Gifford plated Fort Payne’s lone run on an error in the top of the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 7-1.
Dalton Gray allowed five runs on five hits while delivering two strikeouts and one walk in two innings of his start for the Wildcats (2-5).
Piedmont’s Austin Estes capped Game 1 with a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Estes also hit a double, scored three runs and tallied five RBIs. Noah Reedy hit two doubles, had three RBIs and scored two runs, and Jadon Calhoun and Maxwell Hanson each chipped in a double.
Calhoun lasted four innings on the mound for the Bulldogs, surrendering no runs on one hit while striking out three and walking two.
Noah Fowler scored Fort Payne’s lone run on an error in the opening inning of an 11-1 loss in Game 2.
The Wildcats recorded just two hits and drew three walks while leaving six runners aboard in the five-inning defeat.
Estes struck out five and walked three while surrendering no runs on one hit in two innings of relief for the Bulldogs.
Reedy led Piedmont at the plate with three hits, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Cassius Thompson-Fairs added two hits and scored two runs and Estes finished with a double and scored a run while producing three RBIs.
The Bulldogs amassed 11 hits.
Geraldine 6, Etowah 4:
Drew Fowler struck out nine Etowah batters in six innings as Geraldine rallied from an early deficit to win Game 1 of a doubleheader at St. Clair County High School in Odenville on Saturday afternoon.
Caleb Burns and Briggs Freeman each singled in a run in the top of the first inning, before Geraldine (2-3) rallied to tie it at 2 in the bottom of the inning. Austyn Banks plated the go-ahead run on a forced walk and a sacrifice fly closed the frame with the Bulldogs ahead 4-2.
The Bulldogs won despite finishing the game on the low end of a 9-4 hit discrepancy. Etowah left 11 runners stranded in scoring position.
Fowler gave up nine hits for three runs and walked four in his start. Colt Lusher picked up the save while surrendering no hits or runs, striking out three and walking one in one inning.
Burns had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Devils. Caleb Smith accounted for two hits and scored a run, Freeman chipped in two hits and an RBI.
Trace Thompson lasted three innings in his start for the Blue Devils, giving up five runs on four hits, while walking five and retiring two in the loss.
St. Clair County broke a 5-5 tie by plating four runs in the sixth inning, handing the Bulldogs a 9-5 loss in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Geraldine held a 5-0 advantage entering the bottom of the second inning when a single put the Fighting Saints on the scoreboard at 5-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, St. Clair County singled in another run before L. Fondren smashed a three-run homer across left field to knot the game at 5.
The Fighting Saints pulled ahead for good with a single in the bottom of the sixth before back-to-back triples propelled them into the game’s final tally.
Geraldine left eight runners aboard and the Fighting Saints left six on base.
Will Rogers finished with a double and two hits for the Bulldogs and Bo Harper produced two hits.
