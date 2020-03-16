Fort Payne's Crane breaks school's shot put record

Fort Payne senior Nate Crane tossed a new school record in shot put Saturday.
Crane’s 51-foot, 2-inch throw set a school record and earned him first-place honors at the 12th annual Huntsville Panther Invitational in Huntsville.
"I am extremely proud of Nate for both winning and setting the school record," Fort Payne coach Selena Penton said. "Nate is the first athlete that I’ve had to break a school record since becoming the head coach. It feels great knowing that I have athletes like Nate who are so determined and willing to work to reach the goals they have set for themselves."
Assistant coach Ashley Jackson said Crane broke a 27-year-old school record, held by Reggie Nixon. Nixon's record throw was 50-feet, 4 inches.
Crane joined the track and field team last year as a junior and finished seventh in shot put at the state meet.
"Nate is one of the most determined and competitive field event guys we have had in a long time," Jackson said. "He’s worked so hard up to this point."
Fort Payne’s Maddie Jackson placed seventh in the girls 1600-meter run, clocking in at 6:10.64, on Saturday.
More on Crane’s record-setting performance coming in Thursday’s edition of The Times-Journal.
