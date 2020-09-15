The Crossville volleyball team earned a road win against intracounty rival Collinsville on Monday evening.
The Lions finished the match with a sweep, 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-13).
Hailey Haston had 23 digs with six kills and six aces for Crossville. Laura Lopez contributed 14 digs, eight kills and five aces, and Kinsley Henderson added 12 digs, six kills, three blocks and one ace.
No statistical information was available for Collinsville.
In a tri-match at Geraldine on Monday, Geraldine defeated Sylvania 2-0 (25-13, 25-11) and fell to Sand Rock 2-1 (31-29, 23-25, 12-15).
Against Sylvania, Jaden Dismuke registered five digs, four kills, two aces and one assist for the Bulldogs, who improved to 9-8 overall and 2-0 in area play following the tri-match. Zoey Faulkner finished with 21 assists with one kill, one block and one dig. Lilly Rowell had nine kills with six digs, one assist and one block, and Brooklyn Hall added seven kills, three blocks and one dig. Alexis Powell chipped in four digs, two kills and one ace, Tinsley Satterfield had three digs and one assist and Lydia West finished with four kills and one ace.
Against Sand Rock, Geraldine’s Faulkner had 28 assists, six digs, two blocks and one kill. Rowell had 10 kills, five digs, four blocks and four aces, Hall added seven kills, five blocks and three digs and Dismuke chipped in eight digs and five kills. West contributed six blocks, four kills, two digs and one ace, Powell added 11 digs with three kills and two blocks, Satterfield had six digs and Chloe Murdock had four digs and one assist.
Geraldine visits Glencoe for its final area game Thursday. With a win, the Bulldogs will earn the right to host a postseason match Oct. 17.
