Tessa Word launched a grand slam over right field in the second inning as the Plainview Bears romped past the Scottsboro Wildcats 14-3 by run rule in five innings at Plainview High School in Rainsville on Tuesday.
Word’s grand slam extended the Bears’ advantage to 8-0 in the bottom of the second inning. She finished with four RBIs on two hits, while pitching a complete game that allowed seven hits and three runs with four strikeouts and a walk.
Hannah Regula capped the day with two hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Bears (5-1-1), Mia Tidmore had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs and Abby Williams added a pair of hits with an RBI and two runs scored.
Plainview left just two runners stranded on base.
Olivia Tubbs popped a solo homer in the top of the third inning to pull the Wildcats within 8-1; she finished with two hits and scored two runs with an RBI.
Scottsboro’s Alyssa Smart tripled on one of her two hits, while Kambrie Doss and Ella Lee each offered doubles.
Geraldine 10, North Sand Mountain 0:
Gracey Johnson hit a two-run home run and Geraldine’s defense backed its pitchers in a run-rule victory in five innings against North Sand Mountain on Tuesday.
Johnson homered on a fly ball to center field, scoring Jaden Dismuke in the process to extend the Bulldogs to a 3-0 advantage.
Geraldine tacked on five additional runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring on three singles and plating another run on an error.
Johnson batted 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Dismuke also batted 3 for 3 and scored three runs and Tinsley Satterfield recorded three RBIs.
The Bison were restricted to four hits.
Lydia West pitched four innings for the Bulldogs, allowing three hits, striking out two and walking none. Emily Oliver gave up one hit in relief.
